CHAMPAIGN — Someone entered a portable classroom at Franklin STEAM Academy over the summer and stole close to 50 tablets and laptops.
The theft was discovered Wednesday, the day before classes began, according to a police report.
“The burglary, which resulted in several iPads and Chromebooks being stolen and thousands of dollars in missing property, is under investigation and has been assigned to a detective,” said Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich.
The police report said the theft occurred May 31, though it might not have happened specifically on that date.
“We presume the incident occurred during the summer,” said John Lyday, spokesman for the Champaign school district.