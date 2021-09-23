Take 10: A numerical look at Illini headlines
Our weekly numerical look at Illini headlines:
1
Last memory to share about the most famous Daily Illini editor-in-chief of them all while counting down the 209 days until the thrice-postponed Ebertfest 22 kicks off.
I was asked to give one remembrance of #RogerEbert with some others who knew him. I had many - but the one here is what gave me my biggest smile. https://t.co/ShtfwJTIfX— Rod Lurie (@RodLurie) September 13, 2021
It comes from Terrence Malick, twice an Oscar Best Director nominee, for ‘The Thin Red Line’ (1998) and ‘The Tree of Life’ (2011): “Roger Ebert was not only a great critic and lover of cinema, but a man of boundless generosity, sympathy and warmth. A companion and friend, even to those he never met. We miss him greatly.”
2
Generous alums whose multi-million-dollar namesake buildings will be in the spotlight seven days apart. First up: the Sidney Lu Mechanical Engineering Building, funded by a $21.5 million gift from a 1981 grad, for which a Foundation Weekend ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on Oct. 1.
A week later during homecoming, it’s the grand opening of the $48 million Siebel Center for Design, named after three-degree UI grad and $25 million donor Tom Siebel.
3
Administrative personnel moves rubber-stamped by UI trustees at this morning’s virtual meeting: a two-year extension for Kevin Hamilton as dean of the College of Fine + Applied Arts; the appointment of Venetria Patton as dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences; and the promotion of Mike DeLorenzo, from senior associate chancellor for administration and operations to the newly created vice chancellor for administration and operations.
4
Years, 11 months and 28 days on the job for Robert Jones, who on Saturday will become the first UI chancellor to celebrate a five-year anniversary in office since Michael Aiken (1993-2001).
Jones ranks seventh in tenure among current Big Ten campus chiefs. No. 1: Morton Schapiro, Northwestern’s president since Sept. 1, 2009. No. 14: the administrator who preceded Jones as UI chancellor on an interim basis: Barb Wilson, Iowa’s president for the past 70 days.
Feels great to be back on Earth! I might miss the views outside of my Resilience room window tonight, but I’m happy to be home. pic.twitter.com/WEjRfWW25T— Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) May 2, 2021
5
Months back on planet Earth for John Mackovic Illini football captain-turned-NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, who’ll share stories about his latest, greatest adventure — a 168-day back-and-forth trip to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon — during an Oct. 1 appearance at the Illini Union.
The featured speaker of a program entitled “Resilience of an Illini Astronaut” will be joined on his trip back to campus by fellow Class of ’91 grad — and wife — Julie Hopkins.
6
U.S. states that didn’t produce a member of Illinois’ new freshman class — Alaska, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and both Dakotas. Forty-four others did, from California (459) and New Jersey (152) to Maine and Montana (one apiece).
🔒ed in through 2027! @CoachUnderwood 🖋#Illini | #EveryDayGuys pic.twitter.com/rmh8FCgCCy— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) September 16, 2021
7
Where Brad Underwood's 2021-22 total compensation package ($4.1 million, including a $600,000 retention incentive) would rank on last season’s list of college basketball’s highest-paid coaches — behind Kentucky $8 million man John Calipari, Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski, Villanova’s Jay Wright, Texas Tech’s since-departed Chris Beard, Tennessee’s Rick Barnes and North Carolina’s since-retired Roy Williams — according to USA Today’s salary database.
A reworked deal that adds a year, grows to $4.5 million in 2026-27 and puts Underwood in the top 10 nationally was approved by UI trustees today.
Today we celebrate @ARCHatIllinois alumna and Distinguished Legacy Award recipient @DinaGriffin161! A Fellow of the American Institute of Architects since 2018, Dina has 25+ years of experience in the practice of architecture. Read her bio at https://t.co/sWfxTwwlEh. #FAALegacies pic.twitter.com/ERc4hvgYjf— FAA at Illinois (@FAAatIllinois) August 3, 2021
8
2021 FAA Legacy Award winners being recognized this week: architects Dina Griffin and Ralph Johnson, visual artist Catherine Black, professors Dan Perrino and John Wustman, Japan House founder Shozo Sato and two emerging legacy award recipients from the Class of 2013 — Sarah Bassett, co-founder of Peoples Culture, and Juri Seo, a Princeton-based pianist.
9
Reptiles set to share the Oct. 3 Vet Med Open House spotlight with seven dairy cows, five horses, five dogs, two red-tailed hawks, one Virginia opossum, one American kestrel and a cat. Roll call: a pair of ball pythons, two boas (one Brazilian rainbow, one Dumeril’s), two geckos (one leopard, one gargoyle), one bearded dragon, one blue-tongued skink (above) and an Eastern box turtle.
10
Where Illinois checked in among public schools in this month’s U.S. News & World Report rankings of the best undergraduate business marketing programs in higher ed. It’s a Big Ten-heavy list, with Michigan No. 1, Indiana No. 2 and Wisconsin No. 7.
