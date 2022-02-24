Take 10: UI police puppy names, Winter Paralympians, faculty honors, Women's Day lineup and more
#1 priority on Willard Airport’s destination wish list — Washington, D.C., where, pre-pandemic, 50-plus local passengers traveled daily, according to the UI-owned airport.
“We are doing everything within our power as a commercial airport to attract new airline service to Willard,” including that route and others (Florida, Vegas, hubs to the west), Executive Director Tim Bannon said Wednesday.
That includes applying for a federal Small Community Air Service Development grant, which Bannon says would help assist with the minimum revenue guarantee needed to woo an airline in what is a highly competitive, COVID-challenged market.
2 Beijing-bound Illini set to compete in next month’s Winter Paralympics.
Track and field marathoner-turned-cross country skier Aaron Pike is set to make his sixth Paralympics appearance and retired Marine Cpl. Travis Dodson, who’s back in sled hockey after helping Team USA take gold at the 2018 PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games.
3 Big Ten schools that have had a conference champion men’s basketball team and a last-in-the-league women’s basketball team in the same season — Purdue (1983), Michigan (1985) and Indiana (2013).
Illinois could soon join that club, with Brad Underwood‘s bunch a strong finish away from earning their first Big Ten regular-season title since 2005 (one recognized by the conference, anyway) and Nancy Fahey‘s women — 1-11 with two games to go — in danger of finishing with two or fewer Big Ten wins for a fifth straight season.
Big news... WE HAVE A NEW PUPPY AND HE NEEDS A NAME! 🐶— U of I Police (@UIPD) February 23, 2022
We asked @ILStudentGov for suggestions to name our new therapy K9, and now it's your turn to vote.
✔️ Kirby
✔️ Allen
✔️ Morey
✔️ Shelden
Vote now through March 9 at https://t.co/DPh3ZchPk5. pic.twitter.com/vfezxIQBBn
4 finalists for the UI police’s “name our new therapy K9 puppy” contest.
The department turned to Illinois Student Government to come up with a short list of possibilities and settled on Kirby, Allen, Morey and Shelden for the six-month-old Samoyed.
Everyone’s eligible to cast an online vote by March 9 via UIPD’s website.
5 years, $250,000 — the particulars of a gift from Kam’s co-owner and Applied Health Sciences alum Carmen Rossi to support his most unforgettable college course, taught by Recreation, Sport and Tourism Professor Mike Raycraft.
RST180 takes place during the summer and ends with a two-week road trip by bus to historic sites of relevance, including Cooperstown, N.Y., and Canton, Ohio, home to the baseball and football halls of fame.
6 sessions scheduled for the 12th annual Illinois Interfaith Conference, happening Friday and Saturday at the University YMCA.
Among them: a keynote from the Rev. Jennifer Bailey, founder of the Faith Matters Network, whose topic will be: “Can You Hear the Women Wailing? Reflections on Faith, Race, Loss and Radical Hope.”
7.9 percent — the campus’ seven-day positivity rate at its pandemic peak, just last month.
The rate heading into today: 0.96 percent, following a 2,425-test, 13-case Tuesday report.
8th of March, when the world celebrates International Women’s Day.
To mark the occasion, the UI’s Women and Gender in Global Perspectives Program and Humanities Research Institute will co-host the program “12 Women Who Changed the World: Untold Stories” at the Levis Faculty Center.
For International Women’s Day, we would like to highlight 12 women who have changed our worlds and share them with you all! Join us in welcoming Kat Fuenty with Asian American Studies as one of our speakers! Check out the poster for more information! pic.twitter.com/xQ1eU5ZN2U— WGGP (@wggpIllinois) February 24, 2022
The format: a dozen speakers will have five minutes to tell the story of a woman in their discipline who changed the field in important ways. The lineup: Provost Andreas Cangellaris, Associate Vice Chancellor Jacki Thompson Rand, Urbana state Rep. Carol Ammons, Education Dean James Anderson, Student Body President Enoma Egiebor, Civil & Environmental Engineering’s Ana Barros, the Randolph Street Community Garden’s Dawn Blackman, UI Theatre’s Latrelle Bright, Asian American Studies’ Kat Fuenty, the Beckman Institute’s Patty Jones, Latina/Latino Studies’ Angharad Valdivia and C. Kemal Nance, a member of the Dance and African American Studies departments.
9 weeks until the thrice-rescheduled Ebertfest 22 is set to play the Virginia Theatre.
This week brought more big news from festival host Chaz Ebert, whose lead gift with her late husband paved the way for the Roger Ebert Center for Film Studies, to launch this fall on campus.
Said Chaz: “Unlike many centers on film studies, which focus primarily on the skills of making a film,” the center bearing the name of the Pulitzer-winning critic “will also focus on analysis and study of films, the state of the industry, and the impact of film on individuals and society for personal and social change.”
10 states more educated than ours, according to the numbers crunchers at Scholaroo, who used a 19-pronged formula to determine who’s No. 1 and who’s No. 50 (here’s looking at you, Oklahoma).
The top 12, in order: Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, Vermont, New York, New Hampshire, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Illinois and Washington state.