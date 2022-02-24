Honor roll

And the winner of the Arnold P. Gold Foundation’s 2022 Pearl Birnbaum Hurwitz Humanism in Healthcare Award is ... Ruby Mendenhall, associate dean for diversity and democratization of health innovation at the Carle Illinois College of Medicine.

One of the UI’s most highly decorated faculty members will add to her CV Monday, when she’s presented (via Zoom) with an award given annually to a woman “who exemplifies humanism and has advanced the well-being of underserved populations in the health-care arena.”

“She truly is a leader in pursuing equitable healthcare in innovative ways,” the foundation noted in its announcement.

Here are six other Illini making big news:

Amy Ando, professor, agriculture & consumer economics

She’ll help oversee important research on agriculture, forestry, fisheries, wildlife and the use of land, water and other natural resources while serving on the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine’s 20-person Board on Agriculture and Natural Resources.

Jake Covey, assistant professor, physics

The Office of Naval Research chose him — and only 31 others — for Young Investigator Awards. Recipients split nearly $17 million in funding on projects that show “great promise” for the Navy, Marine Corps and Defense Department.

Aneesha Dharwadker, assistant professor, architecture

Her name’s on the VIP list for next month’s Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture annual conference in Los Angeles, where Dharwadker will be presented with the 2022 New Faculty Teaching Award.

Faye Harrison, professor, African American studies and anthropology

This year’s winner of the Society for Applied Anthropology’s Malinowski Award, presented to the stalwart who has actively pursued “solving human problems using the concepts and tools of social science during one’s entire career.”

Yun Huang, assistant professor, information sciences

The National Science Foundation selected the collaborative project she’ll lead — “Advancing STEM Online Learning by Augmenting Accessibility with Explanatory Captions and AI” — for a three-year, $526,006 grant.

Bo Li, professor, computer science

Among 118 recipients of 2022 Sloan Research Fellowships, which come with $75,000 in funding for those whose “creativity, innovation and research accomplishments make them stand out as the next generation of leaders.”

JEFF D'ALESSIO