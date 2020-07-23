Talk of the Towns: A daily roundup of what's happening
Back to school at Mahomet-Seymour, changing of guard for Champaign Rotary clubs, no off-campus lunch for St. Joseph-Ogden students, picking up the pieces in Thomasboro
MAHOMET — Nothing’s final, President Max McComb reminded everyone, but what for now will serve as Mahomet-Seymour’s reopening plan has the support of the school board.
Highlights:
— Families will have the ability to choose between an on-campus blended model or an entirely off-campus virtual model.
— Mondays will be off-campus learning days for every student in the district.
— Students in grades 6-12 will attend classes in person twice a week, for 5 1/2 hours each day, with remote learning on the other two days.
— K-5 students will be in school for half-days four days a week — one group in the morning, the other in the afternoon — and spend the rest of the day e-learning.
If the pandemic outlook improves, the district’s goal is to return to full in-person learning on Oct. 1. Any families uncomfortable with a full return are being urged to select the all-off-campus plan.
Said Superintendent Lindsey Hall: “Collectively, students, staff, all of us need to learn to do school differently.”
CHAMPAIGN: Rotary clubs appoint new presidents
July means changes in leadership for local service clubs. Among those taking the reins:
— Christine Nevitt, installed as the new president of Champaign West Rotary, succeeding Susan Jepsen.
Nevitt, a senior vice president and commercial compliance manager for Busey Bank, joined the club in 2013 and was named Rotarian of the Year for 2016-17.
— Mahomet’s Marlys Scarbrough, new president of Champaign Rotary, a role held for the past year by Janet Ellis-Nelson.
Scarbrough has been a club member since 2011, earning Rotarian of the Year honors for 2017-18.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN: Off-campus lunches a no-go this fall
St. Joseph-Ogden students won’t be allowed to eat lunch at downtown restaurants when school starts next month.
At least to start the school year, Superintendent Brian Brooks said, students will be required to eat at the school.
The reason: Students are the district’s responsibility during the day and school officials can’t ensure they’ll maintain social distancing if they stray off campus, Brooks said.
The district will have two lunch periods, with students broken up into three groups during each one. One group will eat in the cafeteria, the others in large rooms, such as the library or fine-arts auditorium.
Brooks said desks will replace large lunch tables to help with social distancing.
THOMASBORO: 'As soon as I hit the button to close the door, it hit'
Kris Ehler was mowing the yard at his home a mile and a half west of Thomasboro late Tuesday afternoon and saw the gathering storm.
“My wife had made the comment, ‘You’re not going to get much done,’” as she saw the weather headed that way, he said.
She was right. About 15 minutes later, Ehler headed for the shed to put the mower away.
“As soon as I hit the button to close the door, it hit,” he said.
He immediately called his wife and told her and their two children to get to the basement. He could tell this was no simple rainstorm.
“The sounds that were coming were very reminiscent of a tornado,” Ehler said Wednesday. “The wind kept switching directions. One side would be getting beat around, and then it would switch to the other.”
The rain came down so hard that it was overflowing the gutters on the building. When the wind died down a few minutes later, Ehler headed to the house, where he soon got a call that there had been damage at the family business, Ehler Brothers, southeast of Thomasboro.
Parts of the town were damaged as well — the second damaging storm this month in the community.
Chris Miller, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said based on eyewitness accounts, damage photos, radar data and information from the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency, the storm is being classified as a microburst “with wind gusts estimated to be at least 70 to 80 mph.”
On Wednesday morning, Ehler, a sales agronomist for his family’s business, and some employees were working on damaged rafters on a machine shed where chemical application and farm equipment were stored.
The storm also ripped his grandmother’s garage off the foundation and blew it into the office building, damaging it.
An employee was injured and had to have eight stitches in her head. She had been trying to close a west-facing overhead door when the wind blew remnants of the garage into the building, knocked her back and caused her to hit her head. Ehler said she was transported to an area hospital for treatment and was released Tuesday night.
Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the storm blew down trees in town and shingles off roofs.
“I actually lost some shingles at my house, too,” Cundiff said. “This time it was the south side of town, south of Central Avenue.”
A storm a week and a half earlier hit the middle part of town, felling trees and catching a garage on fire when a power line came down on it.
In Tuesday’s storm there was a report of a trampoline catching fire from a downed power line, but Cundiff said, “It was raining hard enough it didn’t amount to anything.”
Cundiff said the storm broke several power poles along County Road 2500N.
“The power company worked on a couple of poles for five or six hours,” he said.
Ehler said he thought it was a tornado that hit by the looks of the debris.
The sound of the wind — “it makes an eerie almost scream,” Ehler said — will stay with him.
Ehler knows what a tornado can do. The one that raked through Gifford in November 2013 first touched down an eighth of a mile away from Ehler Brothers.