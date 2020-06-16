Talk of the Towns: Census stats
If everyone did their civic duty, we’ll have accurate population counts to report for every area county, city and village no later than Dec. 31. While we wait, there’s plenty of estimated data to sift through, care of the U.S. Census Bureau. Here’s a sampling.
For comparison’s sake
The median age for every incorporated area community, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates:
Town Age
Urbana 24.8
Foosland 25.0
Champaign 27.4
Potomac 29.8
Rantoul 32.9
Allerton 33.1
Savoy 33.1
Muncie 34.0
Westville 34.6
Oakwood 34.7
Melvin 35.0
Sidney 35.1
Arcola 35.3
Tolono 35.3
Fisher 35.4
Rossville 35.4
St. Joseph 35.6
Sullivan 35.6
Kempton 36.1
Homer 36.8
Arthur 36.9
Danville 36.9
Mahomet 37.1
Roberts 37.3
Ogden 37.8
Hindsboro 37.9
Ludlow 38.3
Indianola 38.7
Cabery 38.8
Paxton 38.9
Cerro Gordo 39.1
Villa Grove 39.3
Catlin 39.4
Broadlands 39.5
Henning 39.5
Clinton 39.8
Alvin 40.0
Hammond 40.0
Gibson City 40.2
Elliott 40.3
Tuscola 40.5
Fairmount 40.6
Monticello 41.1
Rankin 41.1
Philo 41.3
Cissna Park 41.6
Georgetown 42.4
Ivesdale 42.4
LeRoy 42.4
DeLand 42.5
Loda 42.6
Ridge Farm 42.7
Longview 43.5
Watseka 43.5
Bismarck 44.0
Belgium 44.2
Cisco 44.4
Bement 44.8
Milford 45.0
Bellflower 45.1
Tilton 45.2
Buckley 45.5
Pesotum 45.6
Garrett 45.8
Gifford 45.8
Farmer City 46.1
Hume 46.1
Piper City 46.1
Bondville 46.2
Hoopeston 46.4
Camargo 46.6
Newman 46.8
Mansfield 47.8
Thomasboro 48.3
Sidell 49.0
Sadorus 49.3
Weldon 49.3
Royal 49.5
Atwood 49.9
Sibley 51.0
Chrisman 52.1
Fithian 55.6
BISMARCK
In the Vermilion County village, women outnumber men at a higher rate than in any other area town — 57.7 to 42.3 percent.
It’s the other way around in nearby Ridge Farm, where men make up an area-high 56.3 percent of the population.
CERRO GORDO
According to bureau estimates, 73.1 percent of the residents in the Piatt County town report to work in another county, tops in the area.
Among the other towns where more than half of residents cross the county line to go to work: Atwood (67.6), Villa Grove (61.6), Cisco (59.8), Monticello (57.7), Farmer City (55.3), Sibley (54.8) and Bement (50.5).
CHAMPAIGN
Here’s one for the next marketing blitz: No Illinois city with 50,000 or more residents came close to matching Champaign’s growth from 2010 to 2019.
Its population of 88,909 is up 7,663 from the start of the decade. That’s a rate of 9.4 percent — 0.1 less than San Francisco, the same as San Diego and loads better than the eight other Illinois cities that added people during that nine-year stretch (Naperville is next, up 4.4 percent).
The 19 other Illinois cities with populations of 50,000-plus are smaller than they were in 2010, including Chicago (down just slightly, 0.1 percent) and poor Decatur (down 7.1 percent, third-worst nationally behind only Charleston, W.Va., and Jackson, Miss.).
DANVILLE
The lone area city with an African American mayor (Rickey Williams Jr.) has the area’s largest black population, by percentage (35.0) — higher than Rantoul (23.4), Champaign (19.0) and Urbana (18.9).
IVESDALE
The price of living in the country: It takes a Champaign County-leading 36 minutes and nine seconds to get to work for the average Ivesdale resident — just six seconds longer than those who call Broadlands home.
They also have long-ish commutes — by East Central Illinois standards, anyway — in Potomac (30 minutes), Georgetown (28), Sadorus (27), Gifford (25), Homer (25), Foosland (24), Ludlow (23), Cissna Park (22), Fisher (22) and Thomasboro (22).
MAHOMET
For the most academic degrees per capita, it’d be tough to top Mahomet, where 30.9 percent of the 25-and-over population entered the workforce after receiving a bachelor’s degree and 22.2 percent took it a step further, earning a graduate or professional degree.
RANTOUL
Veterans make up 5.3 percent of Champaign County’s population, 7.5 percent of the U.S. population and 11 percent of the residents of the village that was once home to Chanute Air Force Base.
The area town with the highest percentage of veterans is the Vermilion County village of Sidell (12.8), home to 30 who served during the Vietnam War era.
Among the other communities in double digits: Sadorus (12.7 percent veteran), Sullivan (12.6), Ridge Farm (12.3), Tuscola (12.2), Milford (12.1), Broadlands (11.5), Cerro Gordo (11.3), Bement (10.3), Ogden (10.3), Bondville (10.2) and Rossville (10.0).
ST. JOSEPH
The marital status of St. Joseph residents 15 and older (yes, the census bureau’s choice of 15 seems like a young starting point to us, too): 57.6 percent married, 21.7 percent never married, 13.5 percent divorced, 6.9 percent widowed and 0.4 separated.
St. Joseph is easily in the area’s upper half in the married category, which is led by Henning (71.3 percent), Philo (66.7), Indianola (64.7), Royal (63.7) and Mahomet (62.8).
The towns with the fewest divorcees? Urbana (6.0 percent of residents 15-and-older), Mahomet (6.7), Indianola (6.9), Savoy (6.9), Royal (7.3), Philo (7.5) and Ivesdale (7.9).
URBANA
Among Urbana’s claims to fame: It leads the area in graduate/professional degrees (32.2 percent of the 25-and-over population), residents who ride their bicycles to work (5.7 percent) and Asian community members (but only by a smidge — 18.9 percent to Savoy’s 18.7).