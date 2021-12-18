News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
Sidney
Sidney Fire Department’s Corey Lilly and Mike Brann received medals for their courageous actions in rescuing a resident from a house fire in rural Sidney.
Tolono
Tolono Methodist Church held a Christmas Program last week.
Ogden
Prarieview-Ogden school district switched to remote learning due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
St. Joseph
The St. Joseph Senior Citizens group celebrated with a Christmas dinner provided by the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
Watseka
Students in the Watseka Park District used canvas and eagles to create their interpretations of Frida Kahlo’s 1951 “Still Life with Parrotand Fruit.”
Royal
A giving tree for students in the Prairieview-Ogden school district has been placed at St. John’s Lutheran Church. The purpose: provide Christmas gifts for kids whose families could use a little extra help. All names are anonymous. If you are interested in buying a gift or donating, message Parker Francisco on Facebook.
Savoy
Savoy Rotary members Christine Walsh and Joan Dykstra rang bells for the Salvation Army at Walmart.
Tuscola
Tuscola United Methodist Church’s Kids Club met for the last time until January, practicing for the Christmas play and decorating cupcakes.
Homer
Mrs. Claus visited Heritage Elementary School and read stories to students.
Potomac
Potomac Grade School went to remote learning this week. In a letter sent to parents, the district said: “We continue to watch as our school, community and county covid numbers increase. We have seen our student numbers slightly increase, but the quarantine numbers due to contact with positive family members is quickly increasing and several staff members are now affected.”
Arcola
Melanie Ramirez and Jed Jones were named Arcola November Rotary Seniors of the Month.
Fithian
The Fithian Woman's Club celebrated its year of philanthropy and fellowship with a lunch at Charlotte's in Danville. Club members organized cards they collected for area nursing homes and will deliver over 530 of them — enough for every resident in long-term care facilities in Vermilion County.
Gibson City
The Gibson City Middle School basketball team announced award winners. Seventh grade: Brecke Barnard and Bailey Bunting (Most Improved) Kate McCall (All Out). Eighth grade: Lily Sizemore (Most Improved), Bailey Grider (Ms. Practice), Hadley Doman (Falcon Pride).
Rantoul
Santa and Rantoul police visited studentsat Eastlawn Elementary.
Paris
The Chamber of Commerce held a Christmas Walk at local businesses.
Villa Grove
Sixth-graders have been studying "A Christmas Carol" by Charles Dickens.
Cissna Park
Kent and Tara Kottke are partnering with the Cissna Park FFA and local churches, among others, to collect items to donate to tornado victims in Kentucky. Donations can be dropped off at the Cissna Park ag shop for the Kottkes to drive to Bowling Green and Mayfield. Direct questions to Kent Kottke (217-781-1189), Tara Kottke 815-383-4746 or Jeff Clifton (815-471-4708).
Georgetown
Georgetown Fair Queen Kate Blankenship read to students at Oakwood Grade School.
Bement
Bement Public Library held a weeklong event where patrons painted wooden ornaments. The Art Club provided paint and brushes and library provided ornaments.
Gifford
Santa visited Gifford Grade School on Dec. 10.
Catlin
Catlin Fire Protection District announced that probationary firefighter John Watson was selected 2021 Firefighter of the Year..
Oakwood
Project Success at Oakwood Junior High held a Breakfast with Santa event at Oakwood Grade School. More than 150 people came out for crafts and pancakes.
Arthur
The Vine Street Christian Church is offering a free Christmas dinner on Dec. 24. Meals will be for carryout and reservations are suggesteda (217-36-8895).
Paxton
Kindergarten students at Clara Peterson enjoyed Polar Express Day, taking in the holiday movie in their pajamas in the gym. During intermission they enjoyed chocolate chip cookies donated by Subway and hot cocoa donated by Clara Pete PIT Crew.