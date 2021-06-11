Listen to this article

News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.

Arcola

The 2021 Miss Arcola Queens are Hadley Laster (Miss Arcola), Zoey Chupp (Junior Miss Arcola), Emma Juarez (Pre-teen Miss Arcola) and Madison Ingram (Little Miss Arcola).

Arthur

Tim Mooney, Laurie Mooney, Tim Kohlbecker and Lynette Kohlbecker represented First Bank at the KFM Cancer Classic golf outing in Savoy. The outing raised money for cancer research.

Bement

During the Senior Coffee Hour (10 a.m. Tuesdays) at the Bement Public library, participants played the game Chicken Foot.

Broadlands

The Broadlands Community Club is looking for volunteers for the Broadlands Homecoming Festival on Sept. 11 (parade planning, fundraising, setting up).

Danville

Danville Area Community College is holding a five-day career camp for students in sixth through eighth grades. Students experience career pathways in culinary arts, construction, computer graphics, criminal justice, health and horticulture.

Fairmount

Members of Homer Pack 42 attended the first Camp Drake Day Camp of 2021.

Farmer City

Farmer City Heritage Days included performances by Parmalee, Highway 615, Saliva, Tantrick and Alborn. The event also included a carnival and a free community dinner. Pictured: Miss and Little Miss Farmer City-Dewitt County Polly Reynolds and Braelyn Woluing.

Fisher

Main Street Cookies & Cream will open soon in Fisher. The store will feature hand-dipped ice cream, custom decorated sugar cookies, coffee and other baked goods. Pictured: cookie-making owner Jessie Cox and her husband, Devin.

Georgetown

Georgetown Fair Queen Corrinn Crippin graduated from Danville Area Community College and will attend the University of Illinois in the fall.

Gibson City

Nurses at Gibson Area Hospital organized a Derby for Cash to support the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation. There were 44 horses purchased in all for a total donation of $4,400. Pictured: Director of Development Curt Homann, Executive Director of Nursing JoAnn Jay and Executive Director of Geriatric Services and Quality Assurance Julie Bowen.

Homer

The village will have fireworks for the 4th of July. Vendors at Village Hall include Bud's BBQ and Sidney Dairy Barn’s Moo Mobile. Photo by Ray Cunningham

Hoopeston

The Hoopston Area Softball Association (pictured: players participating in this year's parade) is hosting a fun day 1 p.m. Saturday at Softball Park. The event will include a dunk tank, water balloons, face painting, carnival games, kickball, an alumni game and concessions. Admission is free.

Mahomet

Members of the Mahomet Rotary Club once again volunteered at the 13th Big Jay’s Ultracycling Challenge on Saturday. The fundraising event, created by Jay Yost of Mahomet, is a 12-hour and six-hour race on a 25-mile loop starting in Mahomet and going northwest through Mansfield.

“Ultra-cycling in general gives everyone a chance to test themselves,” Yost said. “Committing to 12 hours is a mental game: How far can you push yourself?”

This year marked the most participants (75) and money raised ($3,300) to support the construction of a school for the blind in Nepal.

“What people really like is that, when we pass the bucket around at registration and during awards, they know the money is going directly to the Rotary Club,” Yost said. “Everybody likes to know that they’re helping.”

Also: Champaign police Officer Jeffrey Creel will serve as grand marshal for the Honor Parade hosted by Mahomet Lions Club at 2 p.m. June 19.

Monticello

The Monticello Chamber of Commerce and Monticello Main Street are hosting a Music on Main event featuring Dave and Lisa at 5 p.m. June 18.

Oakwood

The Oakwood Farmers Market, located at South East Main and South Scott streets, kicks off June 16 (5-7 p.m.) with 22 vendors.

Ogden

Ogden will hold a movie in the park event Aug. 27 at dusk in the baseball diamond.

Philo

The Philo Exchange Bank has been recognized as a 5-star Superior Bank for the 99th consecutive quarter by BauerFinancial.

Rantoul

Rantoul Crusaders Special Olympics held a bocce ball event last weekend.

Ridge Farm

The Ridge Farm Lions Club is holding a Paws for a Cause K-9 Walk and dog costume contest at 10 a.m. Saturday at Ward Park.

Royal

Royal Days will host its annual Golf Cart Raffle with proceeds going to the Royal Community Building. The drawing will take place Aug. 7 outside Freeman’s Tavern,.

St. Joseph

Kenzie Pence is a spring 2021 recipient of the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference Good Neighbor Awards. The St. Joseph-Ogden grad plays softball at Illinois State University, holds a 4.0 cumulative grade-point average and served as the team’s community service representative during the 2019-20 school year.

Sidney

Just in time for soaring temperatures: Stella and Savanna Smith had a lemonade stand in the village.

Tolono

Hunter Evans and Carson Willard of Troop 55 earned their Eagle Scout Badges.

Tuscola

Special education teacher Angie Patton retired from Tuscola High after 23 years.

Villa Grove

The 2021 Miss Villa Grove winners: Morgan Smith Jr., Bekka Bloom and Quinn Chapman.

