Talk of the Towns, Sept. 25, 2021
News and notes from around our area, courtesy contributor Nora Maberry-Daniels. Have something to report? Email her at noraemaberry@gmail.com.
Mansfield
The Mansfield American Legion had its first Fish Fry on Friday, Jeff Hurd on the fryer and John Hannah the grill. There will be a fish fry the fourth Friday of every month.
Mahomet
The Mahomet Area Youth Club held a coin toss game at the Mahomet Soda Festival, proceeds benefitting its youth programs.
Flatville
Prairieview-Ogden defeated Danville Schlarman 4-1 in an IESA Class 1A regional championship game to advance to Saturday’s 11 a.m. sectional game at St. Matthew in Champaign.
Broadlands
September’s Student of the Month is Julliyan Gray. This month’s theme was Starting with Spirit.
Homer
Heritage High School bass chorus members sang at the Homer United Methodist Church’s Lakeside Service.
Sullivan
The Sullivan Rotary Club is selling wood pumpkins decorated by the Sullivan High School art students and residents. Orders are being taken until Oct. 25. Proceeds go to One Book, One Sullivan, Polio Plus and the Sullivan Art Department.
Paxton
Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce is selling 200 tickets for the third annual Wine and Chocolate Walk is Oct. 2 (11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.).
Tolono
The Unity Marching Band won the Class 2A championship in the Normal Marching Band Invitational.
Royal
Prairieview-Ogden North third-grade students celebrated International Dot Day with math and art activities as well as the book “The Dot” by Peter Reynolds.
Chrisman
Chrisman High School FFA volunteered at the Chrisman Public Library for its book fair.
St. Joseph
St. Joseph Stanton Fire Protection District held a hazardous materials refresher course, which included instruction by Champaign Fire Department lieutenant Brian Ball.
Fisher
Fisher 4-H members built park benches for the village and delivered picnic tables to the community center.
Arcola
City Adminstrator Bill Wagoner will discuss park updates at Arcola Sunrise Rotary’s Sept. 30 meeting at the Arcola Center.
Danville
The Vermilion County Health Department will hold a collection event for electronic items 9-11 a.m. Oct. 16 at Danville Area Community College. The event is free to Vermilion County residents.
Oakwood
Oakwood High School staff participated in Spirit Week by donning 1980s-themed apparel on Tuesday.
Villa Grove
Villa Grove schools used Ameren's Instant Incentives program to switch its lighting to LED free of charge. More than 3,000 bulbs will be switched out by the custodial crew in what officials said will result in $18,750 savings for the district.
Catlin
Girl Scout Troop 2938 in Catlin met its first goal of collecting 250 pounds of plastic caps and lids. The troop donated an 8-foot bench to the Salt Fork North Elementary. The next goal: collect 300 pounds in caps and lids and donate two 4-foot benches to the community by next summer. The troop has dropoff bins at the elementary school, Catlin Library and Town Hall, and also is taking monetary donations to help with the cost of making the benches.
Watseka
Students at the Watseka Park District after school program parpticipated in game day where they played Battleship, Bags and Jenga.
Monticello
Tickets remain for Monticello Railway Museum’s donut train — passengers eat breakfast on a restored Illinois Central dining car — on Saturday and Oct. 2 (8 a.m and 9:30 a.m.).
Gibson City
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley schools announced its weekly BUG winners: students caught Being Unbelievably Good. They include: Beau Fields, Liam Hornstein, Felix Pollard, Hadli Falck, Blake Bielfeldt, Layna Jean, Ivory Hitchcock, Avery Bielfeldt, Ashlyn Scribner, Lilli Casey, Olivia Mueller, Mya Mauricio, Cadence Able, Ava Mead, Levi Knerr, Anthony Rebollo, Aubri Taylor, Erin McCall, Abby Rogers, Liam Phillips, Lana Rachiell and Diezel Paris.
Rantoul
Rantoul High’s Madrigals choir had its first read-through of scripts ahead of this year’s performance.
Paris
Comedian Taylor Mason will perform at the Paris Center of the Fine Arts on Oct. 9.
Cissna Park
Cissna Park FFA repainted walls and waxed the floor in ag shop.
Bismarck
BHRA High held a Patriot Day and raised $4,409 for Operation Honor Guard.
Philo
The Philo Kids’ Festival is on tap Oct. 2 and will include a parade, vendors, kiddie tractor pull, inflatables, bags tournament and a band.