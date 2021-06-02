ST. JOSEPH — A structural fire in St. Joseph caused multiple explosions in the early morning hours Wednesday.
St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Chief Josh Reese said an abandoned barn located near county roads 2350 East and 1600 north caught fire around 2:30 a.m.
The fire then spread to the abandoned house on the property.
“Neither place had been occupied for about 15 years,” Reese said.
Reese said tanks left in the barn by a previous owner caused the explosions.
“The whole barn collapsed,” Reese said. “The house is still standing but unsafe for us to get inside.”
The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.
St. Joseph-Stanton firefighters were assisted by crews from Homer, Sidney, Ogden-Royal, Arrow Ambulance and the Champaign County Sheriff's Office.
The scene was cleaned at 7 a.m., Reese said.