CHAMPAIGN — Pizza? Tasted. Points? Tallied.
After the Champaign school district's annual student-involved pizza taste testing and official-led points awarding, the Champaign school district has switched its pizza providers for the 2019-20 school year.
Unit 4 Communication Director David Brauer said “approximately 30 summer school students” participated in the process earlier this month.
Those in elementary school or high school can expect slices of Papa John’s to hit their plates on pizza days, and middle schoolers will be served Jet’s.
It’s somewhat about taste — that’s why students are brought in — but it’s also about the price.
Per state school code regulations, Unit 4 had to choose the lowest responsible bidder in each case. At 72 cents per slice of cheese, sausage or pepperoni, Jet’s beat all other name brands for the middle schools’ needs — including Papa John’s, Pizza Hut and Dominos.
Papa John’s clocked in at 73 cents per slice and was chosen for elementary and high school needs; it was lower than competitors Pizza Hut (81 cents per slice) and Domino’s (87 cents per slice).
Although price is largely a determining factor, district food service and operations staff also test pizza brand on five other factors — temperature, time, appearance and the brand’s experience in meeting quantity demands similar to Unit 4’s.
The taste panel also gives each brand a score out of 100 — winners Jet’s and Papa John’s received 98 and 92, respectively — which, if the taste test were academic, meant they would have gotten As.
The district repeats the pizza bidding process every year; the only change to this year’s bid process was that Jet’s, which submitted a bid only for the high school last year, included all three levels and won the middle school.