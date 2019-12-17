URBANA — The 19 cents-per-gallon tax increase you’re paying at the gas pump in Illinois will help Champaign County rebuild some of its aging bridges.
County Engineer Jeff Blue said the county highway department will receive about an annual $1.8 million bump in state motor fuel tax money for 2020 and beyond, thanks to the increase that doubled the gas tax to 38 cents a gallon.
Before Illinois’ higher gas tax took effect July 1, the county highway department had traditionally been getting $2.2 million to $2.4 million a year in motor fuel tax money, Blue said.
“The funding could not have come at a better time,” he said in a recent memo to the county board.
There are about 600 bridges on county and township roads, and they’re reaching a critical point at which they’ll need to be repaired or reconstructed, he said.
He said he plans to use a good portion of the motor fuel tax increase to pay for bridge reconstruction projects.
Bridges typically last 60-80 years, according to Blue.
“Unfortunately, some built in the ’70s are only lasting about 50 years because of the materials they used back then,” he said.
Blue is seeking permission to increase his staff by one new position so he can hire a structural engineer to take on bridge design work in-house, rather than hiring consulting engineers to do all of it.
About 10 to 15 percent of each bridge project is the cost of hiring an outside structural engineer, he said.
The county highway department takes on four to six bridge projects a year, and while an in-house structural engineer wouldn’t be able to design them all, just designing two bridges a year in-house would save enough on consulting fees to offset the cost of adding that staff member, Blue said.
The request is pending before a county job evaluation committee, and may go to the county board for approval in January, Blue said. If approved, he’d like to fill the job as early as possible next year.
Five bridge replacement projects are already planned for 2020, at a total cost of $3.5 million:
— Fogel Road bridge in Mahomet Township, set to be bid on Wednesday.
— Bridge north of Broadlands on County Highway 13/Broadlands Road.
— Bridge on County Road 800 North just west of Interstate 57 in Tolono Township.
— Two bridges on Dewey-Fisher Road (Mattis Avenue extended). This $2 million project is already bid, and work is set to start April 1 and be completed by Oct. 1.