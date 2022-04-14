She’s come a long way from the time she lined up her stuffed animals for imaginary school as a child, but Meade Park Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Elizabeth Benjamin’s love for teaching has never waned.
In her 18 years as a teacher, all spent in Danville District 118, Benjamin has learned to instill in her students a love for learning, and by doing that, she’s built relationships with them that last far beyond their time in her classroom.
“It takes a special type of teacher to work at the elementary level, and Mrs. Benjamin has displayed a passion for teaching and making a difference in the lives of her students for the past 18 years,” Meade Park Principal Chris Rice said. “Whether it is creating memories during Outdoor School or surprising her students with a home visit, Mrs. Benjamin builds lasting relationships with her students.
“Mrs. Benjamin utilizes technology to spark an interest into her classroom instruction, and her school videos create opportunities for students to learn about community and current events. Mrs. Benjamin’s attributes of adaptability, empathy and patience, along with her ability to listen and connect with students, makes her a difference-maker at Meade Park.”
Here’s more from our Teacher of the Week:
I find my work important because ... every day I have the potential to make a positive impact on my students. I love the connections and relationships I have with my students and their families.
I became a teacher because ... growing up, I always wanted to be a teacher. I used to save all my school papers and lay them out in front of my stuffed animals and pretend to teach them.
I loved learning and wanted to share that love of learning with others.
My favorite subject to teach is ... reading. I love to bring books to life. I especially love to read Mary Downing Hahn books to my students. She writes ghost stories, and I will often add props and scary sounds while reading. The students love it, and so do I.
My most fulfilling moments on the job happen when ... my students come back to visit me as young adults or invite me to their special events. I always tell my students that they are my kids for life and to make me proud. When they keep in touch and remember me, I know I achieved my goal of making a positive impact.
I’m also passionate about ... developing a love for learning. I want my students to enjoy learning as much as I do.
When it comes to my own favorite teachers ... honestly, I have two teachers that made a huge impression on me. First, my third-grade teacher, Mrs. Seymour at Honeywell School in Hoopeston, had a huge impact on the type of teacher I wanted to be. She was kind, nurturing and encouraging.
Another teacher that stands out to me was my eighth-grade science teacher, Mr. Christine, who taught at Hoopeston-East Lynn Junior High. I had gotten grounded by my parents, and I was kind of down on myself. He gave me a pep talk and told me, “Trust is one of the most important things in life. Once it’s gone, it takes a while to earn back.” I never forgot his words or kindness.
I engage students during this strange time by ... after lunch, students can come back a little hyper. I spend 15 minutes reading aloud to them with the lights out, or we do mindful meditation to give them time to relax their minds and decompress.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a librarian in a children’s library. I would still be making an impact on the future, instilling a love for reading and learning.
ANTHONY ZILIS