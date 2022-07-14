When Emily Crossman interviewed to teach kindergarten at Arthur Grade School as a senior at Western Illinois in 2010, she made sure to Google the small town in Douglas and Moultrie counties.
“I had no idea what to expect from such a small, rural town with a large Amish population,” the Edwardsville native said.
She accepted the job, and as her first class enters their senior year of high school, she’s still in the same classroom.
“Emily is a remarkable kindergarten teacher,” Principal Andrew Peralta said. “She constantly runs her classroom like clockwork and pushes students to do their best. She keeps impeccable data and pushes all students to be their best and allow for a good foothold on skills going into first grade.”
I find my work important because … as a kindergarten teacher, I get to lay the educational foundation for these students for the rest of their lives. I am many of these kids’ first teacher, first educational experience, first time away from home. Many of them come to me so nervous and unsure of themselves. I get to love them and teach them how to school. I have the opportunity to watch their social skills develop, friendships form and maturity soar. The amount of growth from August to May in a kindergarten student is absolutely mind-blowing. These babies come to me knowing very little academically and leave as confident, fluent readers. They may not know their numbers in August but are adding and subtracting when they leave. It’s a beautiful thing to watch these students master skills, make friends and leave as confident problem-solvers and learners.
I became a teacher because … I’ve always had such a positive academic experience in my life. I went to a Lutheran grade school in Edwardsville where I genuinely could feel my teachers’ love and constant support long after I left their classrooms. I always felt like an important member of the classroom, where I was able to take risks and make mistakes. I met some of my best, lifelong friends in these years. I then went to Edwardsville High School and was challenged and pushed. I was encouraged to set lofty goals and then was given the appropriate scaffolding to meet them. Because I had such positive experiences with my own personal teachers growing up, I wanted to pass that forward to other young students. I want to be the teacher that they can look back on and think that I loved and supported them as a learner and also as a person during their kindergarten school year and also beyond. I want to teach these kids to love school and to love learning.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … I love teaching our unit about nursery rhymes. While it seems like a pretty common childhood subject, most kindergarten students have never heard these poems before! They really enjoy learning, singing and memorizing them.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when … I recently had a junior high student write me a letter thanking me for believing in her, supporting her throughout the years and teaching her some important life lessons, not just her ABCs.
Something else I’m passionate about is … volleyball! I started playing in about third grade and kept going all the way through college. I played with my school team and also club. When I moved to Arthur, I immediately started coaching in the junior high school program with Jessica Vanausdoll. I am now the head varsity volleyball coach for ALAH. Go Knights!
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … This is such a tough question to answer. At Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville, I was fortunate to have such caring and involved teachers. I absolutely loved Mrs. Kroemer in first grade and Mrs. Hemler in third grade. They were also my coaches in elementary school. More recently, while I was doing my practicum and student-teaching in college, I was given the privilege to teach under Mrs. Thompson in a first-grade classroom in Macomb. She taught me so much about how to teach and connect with students. She helped me navigate my busy volleyball schedule with student teaching, prepared me for my interviews and continued to support me after I moved to Arthur.
My favorite subject to study was anything math.
I engage students during this strange time with … anything silly. Kindergarten students want to learn and be engaged. I can play a song, do a dance, get out a special prop, and they are in it! Anytime we can involve food or something messy is also a perk.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a stay-at-home mom. My three little girls are growing up way too fast.
Anthony Zilis