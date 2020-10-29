Each week throughout a different-looking 2020-21 school year, we’ll spotlight an area classroom difference-maker. Email nominations to staff writer Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com
TODAY:
Gail Lewis
Edison Elementary School, Danville
4th grade
In her 22 years of teaching in Danville, Gail Lewis has taught four grades, has worked in administration and worked three different jobs. While nothing has prepared her for this year, her passion for instilling a love for reading or teaching students about the next wave of STEM innovation hasn’t waned. Lewis’ work ethic hasn’t only benefited her students. She also trained the Edison staff and other district employees on how to use Google Classroom while preparing for a unique year of school.
I find my work important because … the impacts a teacher makes on students will last a lifetime. I am always striving to make those impacts positive.
I am passionate about math, science and technology because ... I was influenced by my parents. My dad was an engineer and CAD designer. When we were young, my parents knew computers were the future and made sure we were learning about them in schools. These fields are constantly changing in the world around us, and students need to stay proficient.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … I love to take our reading lessons to the next level incorporating a science or art lesson with them. I am happiest when we are building volcanoes, painting an election poster or dropping parachutes we build from the stairs to see which float the longest.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was … Most recently, watching a student come from out of town who rarely came to school and barely reading. She has flourished into a reader with a book all the time and rarely missing school. Those small impacts are the ones I treasure!
Something else I’m passionate about is … Never giving up on kids! I have seen so many kids that are low in academics or motivation change their course. I strive to find what makes them happy and build on it. Integrating those pieces into lessons can change a student’s learning.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … Mrs. Nagel, at Holy Family School, has stayed with me through life. She was a great influence in my love for school. As a teacher, I have been most influenced by Mrs. Brandenberger from Cannon/Meade Park. She was instrumental in helping me grow as I watched her teach kids to read. She taught so many struggling readers to read. I created my never-give-up attitude.
I engage students during this strange time by … laughter and talking. I take time to still get to know the kids, even through a screen. During breaks, kids ask me questions, and I ask them. We make mistakes, talk about funny things and build relationships with each other.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … I love architecture, decorating homes, or maybe a stay-at-home mom. I love being with my own kids, too! This is a hard one! I started teaching the neighborhood kids when I was little, so I’ve never really thought past that.
Principal Betsy Porter says: “The reason Gail is worthy of this nomination is her work ethic and commitment. Gail is teaching students in person part of the day and remote the other part. She spent the entire summer preparing her own Google Classroom and trained the Edison staff and many District 118 employees about Google Classroom.”
