Katie Smith, Special Education, Barkstall Elementary School, Champaign
When Katie Smith
began teaching at the Regional Office of Education in the R.E.A.D.Y. Program and the Juvenile Detention Center, she worked with “some of the most skilled and passionate educators I have ever met.” One of those was current Barkstall Principal
Jessica Bradford
, and when the opportunity to work for Bradford came about last year, the decision was easy. The Champaign native understands the needs of special-education students, she said, because learning didn’t always come easy to her. In her two years at Barkstall, she’s made learning easier for her students. “Ms. Smith is an advocate for her students, and she ensures that all of her students are successful,” Bradford said. “She goes above and beyond as a teacher — completes home visits, is available for her students at any time, spends her own money for resources, and she makes learning fun, hands-on and engaging for her students. Ms. Smith is not afraid to step outside her comfort zone to meet the needs of her students. We have seen tremendous growth with the students that she directly works with. Ms. Smith is an outstanding teacher that Barkstall is fortunate enough to have teaching our students.” Here’s more via staff writer
Anthony Zilis:I find my work important because ... children are the future. Every child has potential and purpose. My job is the greatest privilege and the greatest responsibility. As an educator, I must reach each child in my classroom and help them find their path in the world.
I became a special-education teacher because ... in school, learning wasn’t easy for me. Things that came naturally to my peers, like spelling, made no sense to me. I had a handful of teachers who understood that I learned in a different way and took the time to teach me in the way that allowed me to learn best. I know all of my students are smart and have infinite potential — it is my job as an educator to teach them in the way that allows them to learn best.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... when a student lights up with pride after working hard to master a new skill, that makes all of the late nights worth it.
Something else I’m passionate about is ... being a lifelong learner. 2020 has taught me a lot about grace, privilege and using my voice to stand up for what is right.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was ... Mrs. Yavonne Cattaneo. She was my second-grade teacher at South Side Elementary School. While in second grade, my best friend became very ill, and my parents went through a divorce. Mrs. Cattaneo understood that my emotional health was keeping me from learning and doing my best work in school. She took the time to make sure I felt loved and safe. She listened to me and supported me. Her attention to my mental health allowed me to blossom academically.
That was a pivotal moment in my life and has shaped me as a teacher. I am here to teach my students reading, writing and math, but I am also here to help them navigate childhood. I think as adults we often forget how hard growing up is — there is a lot to learn and coupling that with big emotions.
I engage students during remote learning by ... providing them with a purpose and a goal to each lesson. Students in my classes understand we are going to work hard each and every day. They know I believe in them and will hold them accountable for reaching their full potential. They also know when they reach their goals, we are going to dance, sing and celebrate!
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a travel writer.