Three years ago, Krista Hinkley decided to go back to her roots.
After spending 12 years at St. Thomas More, she accepted a job teaching English at Rantoul Township High School, where she fell in love with reading and writing and began dating her husband, Josh, during their junior year before the pair graduated in 2002. Now, they both teach at their alma mater, where Hinkley hopes to instill in her students the same interest in the English language that her teachers instilled in her.
“She goes above and beyond to assist her students during class and during office hours,” Assistant Principal Brooke Billings said. “There isn’t anything she won’t do to work with a student who wants to improve. She brings an energy to learning that is contagious. RTHS students are so lucky to have such a caring and compassionate teacher who always advocates for them.”
I find my work important because … high school is an important time in a person’s life. I love to be part of that time and help teenagers as they develop into the adults they will become.
I became a teacher because … I love working with other people and sharing my skills. I always loved reading and writing, and teaching allowed me to combine my two loves.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … My favorite lesson in junior English is a case investigation to introduce “Just Mercy,” by Bryan Stevenson. I collected images and statements related to the case and organized everything into evidence folders. Students investigate the evidence and start to form their own conclusions about the case. I love getting students up out of their seats and working around the room.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when … students come back and tell me that what I taught them helped them in other classes and in life. It always feels good to know that my impact on a student goes beyond my classroom.
Something else I’m passionate about is … sports. I grew up watching sports with my family. Some of my best memories are of going to Illinois women’s basketball games with my dad and younger sister, Kelly. We had season tickets at Huff Hall and were huge fans of Theresa Grentz, Krista Reinking and Ashley Berggren. Basketball is definitely my favorite sport because I know the most about it, but I also love to watch football.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … my favorite subject to study in school was English. I first began to love English in grade school at St. Malachy in Rantoul with Mrs. Jeanette Bartels, Mrs. Wendy Carmien and Mrs. Erin Remington. They taught me the ins and outs of writing and encouraged me to read, read, read.
I engage students during this strange time by …being myself and being positive. I am not afraid to admit when I make a mistake, and I am especially not afraid to laugh at myself. The last few years were difficult for students and teachers, and it was important to me to go through it with my students and make sure they knew we were all in the same boat. Even though things weren’t ideal, I tried to find the positives and made sure to recognize students for pushing through difficult times. The last few years have taught me that teenagers are extremely resilient.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a guidance counselor or social worker. Any career that involves helping teenagers through life changes and life choices appeals to me.