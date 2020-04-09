MARISSA HOLBERT knew she wanted to be a teacher since she began going to school, although she never could’ve imagined she’d be in the situation teachers across the state are in now. Still, she makes an effort to see that all of her third-grade bilingual students at Urbana’s Dr. Williams Elementary are included in school activities, including reading books to them daily in both Spanish and English.
I became a teacher because ... my mom was a speech pathologist with her own self-contained classroom. When I was young, I always went in with my mom on my days off ,and it made me understand just how important a teacher’s job is. Those moments in my mother’s classroom started my passion about wanting to be a part of helping children grow and reach their dreams. I wanted to do something meaningful. I wanted to be a part of influencing the next generation and helping them to achieve their potential.
The most unique lesson I teach is ... chicken unit in science. My students get to learn about the life cycle as well as traits through a hands-on and engaging way by hatching baby chicks.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are ... running into students that I have had in previous years and hearing how well they are doing, how much fun they had in my class and how they won’t forget everything that they have learned. These are things that you don’t expect as a teacher, but that continue to surprise and remind me that what we do matters.
I’m passionate about ... dance and musicals. I was a dancer for 15 years before going to college, and I loved every minute of it. Now as an adult, I love going to see dance performances. Musicals are another passion of mine. My father and I try to go to at least one a year. I love going to the St. Louis Fox and watching people put their soul into something they love. It has become a bonding experience with my father. We never miss our favorite, ‘Les Misérables,’ if we can.