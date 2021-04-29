Nominate a teacher by emailing Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com
Megan Peters, kindergarten, North Ward Elementary School, Tuscola
MEGAN PETERS struggled with reading and writing as a child, but that didn’t stop her from succeeding.
The credit for her success, she said, goes to her former teachers in the Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond school district. Peters, who grew up on a farm near Atwood, went into special education, hoping to inspire others like her teachers inspired her.
After eight years of teaching special education, she’s in her first year as a kindergarten teacher at North Ward Elementary School in Tuscola, where she tries to keep students moving and engaged throughout the day despite COVID-19 restrictions.
I find my work important because ... In today’s world, there is a need to provide a safe and supportive environment for students to grow and develop life skills. I want to fill that need and help them prepare to become successful adults.
In my classroom, we focus on social-emotional learning skills and having a growth mindset before we start academics. I want students to believe in themselves and know that they are in a caring environment so they have the freedom to take risks and make mistakes while learning.
Teaching students that risks and mistakes are a part of learning can lead to creative solutions and leadership skills later in life.
I became a teacher because ... I struggled with reading and spelling throughout my education, but I never had a teacher make me feel bad about it. I always felt supported. I knew that I wanted to find a way to support students in the same way. Through teaching, I have been able to follow my passion while serving my students and the community. Each year, my love for teaching and supporting students has deepened and evolved into such a strong passion that I cannot imagine having a more fulfilling career.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is ... I allow my students to “catch” me making mistakes or showing signs of frustration. Then they get to play the role of teacher to help me correct the mistakes, or prompt me to use our coping skills.
I believe in allowing students to see that I am not perfect and am still learning as a model for them to follow.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was ... I have too many to count. There is so much joy in working with young students. Their passion and excitement is contagious. I love seeing my students’ faces light up when they make connections, believe in themselves, support each other and show kindness. My students are amazing and their daily accomplishments make me want to go back each and every day.
I’m also passionate about ... representing and advocating for others, finding joy in small things, my family and friends, traveling, and Harry Potter.
My favorite teacher and subject to study inschool was ... I have a combination of favorite teachers.
Ms. West, high school English at Atwood-Hammond, showed me how to incorporate real life into education and be an authentic teacher while still covering content.
Mrs. Yurko (Algebra 1&2 at AHHS) and Mrs. Romine (4th grade at Atwood-Hammond), showed me how to love students and create relationships that were meaningful.
Mrs. Jones, kindergarten at Atwood-Hammond, used movement in her lessons and set behavior expectations that I still remember today.
Mr. Wolfe, Band at Atwood-Hammond High School, showed me how to achieve goals through hard work and dedication.
I engage students during this strange time by ... making my classroom as engaging as possible. I have remote and in-person students. We sing, act silly, have random dance parties, and use movement to help us transition as we stay at our desks all day.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be ... a tour guide or world traveler.