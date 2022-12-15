Email nominations to Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com
After starting her teaching career in Los Angeles, Mindy Moberg moved to Champaign to pursue her master’s degree in school social work from the University of Illinois.
She’s spent the two decades since her graduation helping students at Rantoul Township High School, first as a social worker and now as the lead teacher of the school’s Eagle Academy, which allows students to recover credits they missed out on earlier in their high school career.
“She has been instrumental in helping several students recover credits they missed out on in their earlier high school years,” Principal Todd Wilson said. “Because of Mindy’s efforts and her leadership, many students have gone from being behind on credits to graduating on time.”
I find my work important because … I was a social worker at the high school when I was part of a team that proposed a credit recovery program for the district. The program was approved, and Eagle Academy was started. This is my 15th year as the lead teacher of the program, and I love it.
I became a teacher because … both my parents are educators, and I love working with kids.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is … Psychology is my favorite subject to teach because the students are always engaged.
My most fulfilling moment on the job was/is when … Graduation is always my favorite day. I love to see that all of the students’ hard work has paid off.
I keep students engaged by … I tailor the coursework to what the students are interested in.
Something else I’m passionate about is … my own two teenage children. One is in college and the other a senior in high school.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … I do not have one favorite teacher. However, I had the good fortune of having Sandy Davis as a mentor. I learned a lot from her from both RTHS and Eagle Academy.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … I love to travel, so maybe a travel agent.
