Teacher of the Week: Sharon Lee
Just because schools are closed doesn’t mean instruction has stopped. With many educators shifting to online, we’ll continue to spotlight our area’s best through the end of the semester. Send nominations to Anthony Zilis at azilis@news-gazette.com.
SHARON LEE’s teaching career started in Sunday school, and it blossomed from there. The first-grade teacher at Champaign’s Kenwood Elementary made sure to be a constant presence in her students’ lives throughout the career, and that includes during the school closure. She’s kept up with her students in a variety of ways, including Zoom calls. Here’s more from our Teacher of the Week.
I find my work important because ... children are the future. It’s cheesy but I believe it’s true. I find great value in investing in the next generation.
Teachers have the opportunity to foster confidence and encourage students to obtain their inner strengths, abilities and the activities that truly inspire them. I’m thankful I can partake in that.
I became a teacher because ... I wanted to work with children. There is so much charm to a child’s honesty and spontaneity.
I also wanted to choose a career that allowed me to make a difference in someone’s life. I got my feet wet through my church’s Sunday school and summer school program.
Teaching seemed to be a profession where my passion, experience, and talents aligned.
I’m engaging students during remote learning by ... collaborating with my grade-level colleague and partnering with parents.
A time of isolation and uncharted waters serves a greater need to stay connected and to be creative. My colleague is amazing and we have been closely working together — of course, within CDC guidelines — to develop learning plans for our first-graders. We’ve been using platforms such as Seesaw and ClassDojo to engage our students and to stay connected with our families.
My children love recording themselves and presenting their learning on Seesaw. It’s so fun to watch.
Offering a variety of academic activities that can be done online and offline gives my students choices and more autonomy. I am by far no expert so I’ve been doing my research of various resources and I’ve been learning from the community of other teachers.
My favorite lesson to teach is ... to be kind to one another. Each morning, we say a chant that reminds the students that they are shining stars and in unison we say, “And we shine brighter when we stay together.”
As my kids grow to be people of justice, empathy and character I like to believe I was a part of the journey.
I also love teaching guided reading. It’s exciting to see my students grow in independence as a reader and writer.
My most fulfilling moments on the job were ... when I went to Emmet’s baseball game, to Caleb’s baptism service, to Jah’zelle’s birthday party and so on. Moments such as these are fulfilling, moments where I was invited to be a part of my students’ lives outside of school.
I’m also passionate about ... collecting memories. I’m not a great photographer but I do enjoy taking pictures. I also really like to work out — running, body combat and Pilates are a few of my favorites.
My own favorite teacher was ... Ms. Allaman, my fifth-grade social studies teacher. I remember she had a full head of gray hair always in a bob haircut, and she drove a mini red convertible. She captured your attention and navigated the room with great elegance and command.
She was so cool. She was a teacher that always pushed me to my greatest potential and she made me feel like I mattered.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would ... want to be a traveling photographer or an interior designer.
