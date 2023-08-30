Growing up on a farm just outside of Fairmount, Future Farmers of America (FFA) had a profound effect on Stacey Rickard. After two years teaching in South Dakota, the 2004 Jamaica High School graduate returned to the area to become Salt Fork High School’s Agricultural Advisor.
In her 11th year back in her home community, Rickard hopes to instill a love of lifetime learning in her students.
“Stacey is an amazing teacher, her passion for agriculture is infectious and the growth of the program at Salt Fork over the last three years is proof,” principal Darin Chambliss said. “She does whatever it takes to put her students first. She is willing to take on anything, anywhere, anytime. Her commitment to her students, her program and our school community is second to none.”
I find my work important because …I consider the role of being an Agriculture Advisor and the chance to share my enthusiasm and expertise in agriculture as a profound responsibility. Recognizing that most individuals are several generations removed from the family farm, I understand the significance of agricultural education in dispelling misconceptions. It's essential for our citizens to grasp the origins and journey of their food, leading to the establishment of proper regulations.
The trust parents place in me to guide their kids is something I hold in high regard. This is precisely why I encourage every student who enters my classroom to engage with the community and become a catalyst for positive change. As a teacher, it's crucial to acknowledge that each student may be facing unique challenges. Thus, I consistently invest extra effort to ensure that every student feels a sense of belonging and comfort within my classroom environment.
I became a teacher because …Becoming an agricultural educator stemmed from my own experience with the FFA, which had a profound impact on my life. It instilled leadership qualities in me, teaching me the value of resilience in the face of failure and the perseverance needed for success.
My motivation to enter this profession was to ensure that the upcoming generation would have more opportunities than I did. Having faced my own academic challenges, I've always aspired to advocate for students who find themselves in the middle. My goal is to provide students with a platform to discover a passion for continuous learning, going beyond the mere satisfaction of earning high grades and truly embracing lifelong educational experiences.
My favorite/most unique lesson that I teach is …The dynamic nature of teaching Agriculture is what truly captivates my passion for agriculture and teaching. One moment, I might use M&M's to illustrate lessons on Grain Futures Market trading. The next hour could find me overseeing welding activities, only to conclude my day with a group of 20 students immersed in a soil pit outdoors, digging down four feet deep.
My most fulfilling moments on the job are when …I have a deep passion for teaching agriculture because it allows me to connect various subject areas through hands-on activities. These experiences show students the practical applications of subjects like math in their daily lives and how they will use those subjects in life. It's truly rewarding to serve as a mentor, guiding students towards careers they might not have considered otherwise, and getting to see their view of agriculture expand.
Above all, the most gratifying part is witnessing students dedicate themselves to their FFA projects/Contests and receive recognition for their hard work. Being a small part of their journey is an incredible privilege, and I feel truly fortunate to work alongside them.
I keep students engaged by …I often characterize myself as an unconventional educator. My approach revolves around interactive labs and engaging students through hands-on experiences. My aim is for every student to do more than merely take tests – I want them to demonstrate their acquired knowledge by effectively applying and showcasing newfound skills that they can apply outside of the classroom.
Something else I’m passionate about is …Exploring different places and understanding the diverse ways agriculture and cultures intertwine is a passion of mine.
My favorite teacher (please include what school) and subject to study inschool was …I consider myself blessed to have had exceptional educators during my time at Jamaica High School. My Agricultural teacher, Mr. Ford, was instrumental in cultivating my leadership skills and driving me towards improvement. Additionally, Mr. Preston, my History teacher in high school, had a remarkable ability to make learning truly engaging. His teaching techniques continue to influence my own classroom approach to this day.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would be … a tour guide or work in logistics.