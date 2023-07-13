Taylor Heston’s exposure to teaching started early. After all, her favorite teacher was her grandmother, who taught her middle school English and social studies classes in Bethalto, just outside of St. Louis.
The reason she’s stayed in teaching, though, has to do with a program she didn’t know about prior to her start at Danville High School in 2018: AVID, which prepares students for college and their careers.
The David L. Fields Excellence in Teaching Award recipient doesn’t see leaving her first and only job any time soon.
“I fell in love with DHS and wouldn’t want to teach anywhere else,” she said.
I find my work important because … teenagers are important. They are full of ideas, creativity, brilliance, talent and overall potential, yet they’re still just trying to figure it all out. Not to mention how many have trauma, family problems, insecurities and who knows what else. Getting to come to work every day with the purpose and intention of helping them academically is great. However, just existing as a trusted and consistent adult is just as important.
I became a teacher because … I wanted to help teenagers with their literacy and communication skills. I wanted to teach them how to interact with books, stories and other forms of text/media. However, the reason I have stayed a teacher is because of AVID. AVID is a college and career preparation elective, as well as a schoolwide teaching tool. Even though I had never heard of AVID prior to Danville, the motivation and intention that goes along with being an AVID elective teacher and AVID site coordinator is exactly why I became a teacher.
My favorite lesson to teach is … definitely with my senior AVID students. I get to do a really important financial literacy unit with them where we talk about budgeting, loans, credit cards, etc. At the end of the unit, I give each student a budget, and they have to plan a vacation. A lot of them panic at first! They feel like it isn’t enough money, but then they get creative with it and realize how much is really possible, even on a budget. I always look forward to seeing what they come up with!
My most fulfilling moments are when … my AVID seniors get accepted to a college, hear back from a job they applied for, win a scholarship or have any other kind of success that sets them up for their journey after high school. I’m so privileged to get to see so much of that first-hand, and I never want to take it for granted.
I keep students engaged by … using AVID! AVID has so many rigorous and engaging activities and procedures that students really get in to. I also think being yourself is so important. Teenagers know when you’re faking it, so being my nerdy, awkward, but still caring self goes a long way.
Something else I’m passionate about is … books! C.S. Lewis once said, “You can never get a cup of tea large enough or a book long enough to suit me,” and I couldn’t agree more. I’ve read 62 books (and counting) so far this year and am always willing to share recommendations.
My favorite teacher growing up was … actually my own grandma, Connie Heston, at Wilbur Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto, Ill. And it’s not because I’m biased! She was everyone’s favorite because she always had a way of making education fun and exciting. I had her for English and social studies, which were my two favorite subjects throughout school.
If I weren’t a teacher, I would … most likely be working for a refugee resettlement agency. Before going into teaching, I earned a bachelor’s in intercultural studies from Lincoln Christian University and had an incredible internship working with refugees. One of my duties was helping to teach English, which changed my trajectory toward education.
— ANTHONY ZILIS