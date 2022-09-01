Whether they’re found around Champaign-Urbana, like the one discovered at Rose Bowl Tavern, or across the country, like the one found in LaGuardia Airport in New York City, or around St. Joseph Grade School, the small books made out of paper that Wesley Miller writes and their main character, Mr. Book, have one objective: to spread the love of reading.
The University of Illinois graduate taught for a year in Croydon, England, before teaching in Champaign for eight years, after which he moved back to his hometown to teach at St. Joseph Grade School, where he spreads his love of reading as a reading specialist.
“Mr. Miller took on this job last school year and has just flourished!” Principal Michelle Wagner said. “The students love coming to see him, and his love for reading oozes (in a great way) down the halls in our school. Mr. Miller has created a character called Mr. Book, and the students enjoy writing books about Mr. Book to share with others — it is incredible. He also has led some professional development for our teachers and is a fantastic resource for our staff.”
I find my work important because … you gotta read. It impacts every aspect of your life, every day. Empowering children to walk through this world with the ability to read and write is essential. Discovering all the different viewpoints and perspectives out there provides students learning beyond the 3 Rs.
They can “experience” so much more through literacy than they may ever have the ability or opportunities to in their everyday lives.
I became a teacher because … my lack of maturity allows me to get along with kids better than adults and helps me build a rapport with them.
Kids smile a lot, have fun and look at the world around them with excitement/wonder/joy. I’m the guy at parties and family functions that goes outside to play a game with the kids.
My favorite/most unique lesson is … teaching students that they are authors. I love children’s books, and having opportunities to read and discuss books with kids is very rewarding.
Then showing kids that they have stories to tell as well, and giving them the experience of creating “little books” is my favorite lesson.
My most fulfilling moment on the job is when … it is a series of moments. Each time a student finds a little book I have created and is excited to read and share it with someone.
The joy and passion to read is right there in that brief moment in time.
Something else I’m passionate about is … writing and hiding little books around the school, town and world. I created a character called Book that spreads the love of literacy wherever he and I go. I create these small books out of any paper I can find and then hide them for others to enjoy.
I started an Instagram account this summer (J.Jos.Jr.Book), which chronicles all the places I hide books. I want kids and adults to enjoy reading, even for just a few seconds.
My favorite teacher and subject to study in school was … my fourth-grade teacher, Mrs. Peters, at St. Joseph Grade School had a positive impact on me. She introduced “Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of Nimh” to me and challenged me in a way that made me want to learn even more. She had a positive/fun attitude and was able to draw the best behaviors and work out of her students. She was firm/fair, and because of her, fourth grade is the year I’ll always remember the most.
ANTHONY ZILIS