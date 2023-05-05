Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Just how dire is a teacher shortage that prompted Oakwood to launch an Aspiring Substitute Teacher Academy, Urbana to offer more than $100,000 worth of benefits to 22 full-time fill-ins and Tuscola to raise its daily rate by $30?
This dire: With a few weeks still to go in the 2022-23 school year, 38 area districts have spent more than $12.1 million on subs alone.
“Without the valuable subs — many of them retired teachers — staffing would be nearly impossible,” Westville Superintendent Seth Miller says.
“The teacher shortage is real,” adds Villa Grove Superintendent Carol Munson, whose three-school district has shelled out $123,400 in sub pay, “a significant increase” from years past.
Driving the spike in substitute spending: a shortage of full-time teachers to start the year. In Champaign County public schools alone, there were 202 unfilled certified teaching positions last Oct. 1, Rantoul City Schools Superintendent Scott Woods pointed out, citing state board of education data. That made those in an already-shallow sub pool highly sought after.
Here’s a district-by-district breakdown of sub spending as of this week, provided to The News-Gazette by administrators in 38 area systems. (Tuscola's data was not available this week. Oakwood did not respond to multiple requests).
CHAMPAIGN
18 schools — $3,441,530
This figure, covering fiscal 2023, includes subs of all sorts — retired teachers, summer program fill-ins, traditional subs and those invaluable full-time teachers who skip lunch and teach a sixth period, in another classroom.
Unit 4 had needs aplenty from early on: During an October school board presentation in Urbana about the scope of the problem in C-U, it was revealed that Champaign had 72 certified staff openings, including 25 elementary teachers and 29 teaching assistants.
DANVILLE
10 schools — About $2.2 million
A bloated budget line item for substitute teachers isn’t new to the area’s second-largest district. In 2021-22, Danville spent roughly $2.6 million on substitute salaries, says district HR director Kimberly Pabst.
URBANA
9 schools — $2,161,100
Faced with a previously unimaginable staffing shortage to start the school year — 31 vacancies for certified teachers (eight in special education), 39 unfilled TA slots and 55 to 80 full-time teachers absent on Mondays and Fridays — Urbana took a number of steps that led to a bigger budget number than usual.
First, the district raised its daily pay — to an area-high $160 as the standard rate, $10 more than No. 2 Mahomet-Seymour and $30 more than Urbana had been offering. The rate for retired teachers was bumped up by $10, to $180. And TAs would now make $105 a day.
There was plenty of room in the budget to cover the increases and other incentives that followed — with $1,831,480 having been set aside for the district’s 31 unfilled teaching positions, including salary and benefits.
How Urbana’s $2,161,100 breaks down:
— $1,058,000 in wages paid to subs filling teacher vacancies in the district.
— $505,000 for what Assistant Superintendent for HR Angi Franklin refers to as “everyday subs” — those who work when they want but not full-time, covering for teachers when they are absent. In 2021-22, Urbana paid $530,000 for this group.
— $323,000 for the district’s 22 full-time/career subs, who qualified for another new perk added this school year — district-paid benefits totaling $121,100.
— $145,000 for “in sub” costs, referring to current full-time teachers who fill in for others when the district doesn’t have enough subs working on any given day. This has been an especially popular option on Mondays and Fridays.
— $5,000 for training subs outside of the work day.
— $4,000 on sub recruitment incentives, including $100 to any staff member who refers a new sub to the district that pans out.