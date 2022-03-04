URBANA — The Champaign County state’s attorney’s office is asking that a Rantoul teen who allegedly brought a loaded gun to school this week be prosecuted as an adult.
And a judge has ordered that he remain locked up until a hearing in that case.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman, in filing the motion to prosecute the 16-year-old as an adult, told the judge that the teen was awaiting resentencing on another gun-related offense when he was arrested Thursday morning for having a loaded .38-caliber semi-automatic handgun in his jacket pocket at Rantoul Township High School.
He was arrested within about 10 minutes of staff learning that he had the gun, which Rantoul police determined had been reported stolen from Douglas County, Hinman said. He was charged Friday with unlawful use of a weapon.
Hinman said the teen had pleaded guilty in October 2020 to an underlying offense of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, admitting that between Oct. 1 and 4, 2020, he took his dad’s gun out of his father's unlocked car and sold it to a friend who claimed he needed a gun for protection.
The gun, which was reportedly stolen from the friend who bought it, was later matched through ballistics to the Oct. 8, 2020 murder of an Urbana man in Champaign.
Judge Roger Webber initially sentenced the teen to three years of probation for the sale of the gun but Hinman took steps to revoke his probation in April 2021 when the teen failed to comply with the rules, including being chronically absent from school, disobeying curfew, smoking cannabis and failing to complete public service work.
He eventually admitted he violated his probation and was pending resentencing.
His resentencing hearing started about a month ago, with Hinman recommending the youth be sentenced to juvenile prison.
But the teen’s attorney asked for a continuance, saying that he had been present in late December when his friend Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17, was fatally shot outside a home on Hunter Street in Urbana and that the tragedy had given him cause to change.
Hinman objected to the continuance, noting that the youth’s father was worried about his son’s safety because of the company he was keeping. Authorities have said Mr. Atwater-Lewis' killing was the result of gang rivalry.
On Thursday, 18-year-old Andrew Byrd of Urbana was charged with his murder. State's Attorney Julia Rietz is considering charges against two other teens that police believe may also have been involved. She is expected to make a charging decision on Monday, citing the need for further investigation.
On Feb. 7, Webber agreed to give the youth a chance to be released to show that he could do better and continued his sentencing hearing to April 12.
On Friday, Hinman argued that the teen had been absent from school at least five days in February and had disobeyed his curfew on several occasions.
“He’s with a group of friends who put him at risk as well as others,” said Hinman, urging his continued detention.
Judge Anna Benjamin agreed it was a matter of “immediate and urgent necessity” that the boy be locked up until a March 11 hearing before Webber, who will hear evidence on the state’s request to try the teen as an adult.