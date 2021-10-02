URBANA - An 18-year-old Urbana man who allegedly stole a car from Urbana High School Thursday afternoon has been criminally charged.
An Urbana police report said Craig Brown, who listed an address in the 1000 block of South Austin Drive, reportedly found a set of lost car keys inside Urbana High School. He then found the car in the parking lot that the keys started and took it without permission.
Brown was found driving the other teen’s car at Scottswood Drive and Illinois Street around 1:30 p.m. and was arrested.
On Friday, he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle. If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.
Judge Adam Dill released Brown on his own recognizance Friday and told him to be back in court Nov. 2.