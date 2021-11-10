URBANA — A Champaign man accused of assembling and selling “ghost guns” is being held in the Champaign County Jail on serious felony charges.
Keyon A. Mclaurin, 18, who listed an address in the 800 block of West Harvard Street, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant that had been issued for him last week after he was charged with gun running, firearms trafficking and the sale of a concealed firearm to a minor.
Judge Sam Limentato set Mclaurin’s bond at $750,000 when he issued the arrest warrant.
The gun running charge is a Class X felony carrying a mandatory prison term upon conviction of six to 30 years in prison. It alleges that between May 1 and Nov. 1, Mclaurin sold more than three unserialized, untraceable guns and that at least one of those was sold to a person under the age of 18.
According to a Champaign police report, officers conducted a court-authorized search of Mclaurin’s home on Sept. 29 and found tools used to assemble handguns as well as parts for the weapons and ammunition.
The report said Mclaurin admitted to police that he was taught how to make ghost guns. He told them he buys weapons parts online then puts the guns together in his home and sells them.
He admitted having assembled and sold five such guns but a forensic search of his cellphone suggested that he was assembling and selling more than that, the report said.
The report said his messages to potential buyers said that parts were becoming limited, that he required a $450 deposit representing half the cost of a gun, and that he was only selling custom ghost Glock weapons.
The firearms trafficking charge alleges that Mclaurin brought guns into Illinois between Jan. 1 and Nov. 1, 2021, at a time when he did not have a valid firearm owner’s identification card. If convicted of that Class 1 felony he faces four to 20 years in prison.
The unlawful sale or delivery of firearms is a Class 2 felony and alleges he sold a gun small enough to be concealed to a male under the age of 18 sometime between May 1 and Nov. 1.
Mclaurin is due back in court Jan. 4.