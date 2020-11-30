URBANA — A Champaign County judge has ordered that a 16-year-old accused of shooting a friend Friday remain locked up until a court hearing next week.
“Given the seriousness of this and the plethora of gun violence in this community, I find it is a matter of immediate and urgent necessity that he be detained,” Judge Roger Webber said Monday.
Webber arraigned the Urbana teen on two Class 4 felony offenses filed by State’s Attorney Julia Rietz: reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The teen is accused of shooting his 14-year-old friend, also from Urbana, in the abdomen. An update on the wounded boy’s condition was not available Monday.
Rietz told the judge that police were called to The Cove Apartments, 1507 E. Washington St., U, about 1:45 p.m. Friday for a shooting. However, the victim and at least one other friend gave police false information about what had happened.
Rietz said the victim told police he was outside the apartment complex when he was shot and did not know who shot him. Another friend told police he saw a vehicle drive off after hearing a gunshot.
Police obtained surveillance video from inside the clubhouse that showed the teen in custody with his friends and that one of them had a Nerf gun that shoots foam darts.
The 16-year-old pulled out a gun with a pink handle and pointed it at the friend with the Nerf gun. He then stepped behind a pillar and fired, hitting the younger teen.
The teen with the real gun dropped it and ran while another teen picked up the gun and left the clubhouse.
Police found both the Nerf gun and a 9 mm handgun outside at the complex. The magazine had been removed from the 9 mm.
Rietz said police also interviewed a Mass Transit District bus driver who said he picked up a young man who he saw running in that area. As the bus pulled off, the driver became aware of police converging on the area. He told police the rider got off at the Illini Union.
Later Friday evening, the teen turned himself in at the police department. He told police he had removed the magazine from the gun but didn’t realize a bullet remained in the chamber.
Rietz asked that the teen be held. She said even though he had no prior court involvement, police were familiar with him from being a chronic runaway.
She said his mother had reported him to police as a runaway nine times since May 2019, most recently on Oct. 9. He had not been home since then, Rietz said.
Assistant Public Defender Katie Jessup asked the judge to release the teen to his mother on home confinement but Webber declined and set the boy’s next court date for Dec. 11.