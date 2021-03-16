URBANA - A Champaign County judge Tuesday used his discretion to transfer an Urbana teen to adult court after hearing about gun-related violence in the teen’s past.
Judge Roger Webber found there was sufficient reason for the state to prosecute Simeon Smith, 17, who listed an address on High Court, for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of weapons.
Under questioning by Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman, Urbana police detective Doug Pipkins said two victims identified Smith as the man who fired shots into a car they were in about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.
Pipkins said police were alerted to a shooting near the intersection of East Elm Street and South Dodson Drive. One of the men in the victim car said another car pulled up alongside the one he was in and the passenger got out and fired several shots into the windshield, grill and hood.
“He recognized the shooter because he was in a relationship with the suspect’s girlfriend,” Pipkins said of the victim’s identification of Smith. Both men in the car noted that the pistol used by the shooter had a silver slide.
Neither of the victims was hit by gunfire but at least one bullet lodged in the driver’s side armrest, Pipkins said.
Pipkins said when police found Smith, he was armed with a loaded 9 mm pistol with a silver slide that had been reported stolen from St. Louis. Preliminary comparisons of the bullets in that gun matched the casings found on Elm and Dodson, Pipkins said.
To bolster her request that he be prosecuted as an adult, Hinman asked the judge to take notice of past juvenile delinquency cases in which Smith was found guilty.
Hinman said Smith was on parole at the time of his arrest, having been found guilty in 2019 of mob action for his role in a February brawl that year at Urbana High School that resulted in his expulsion and a sentence to the Department of Juvenile Justice.
Later that same year, he was adjudicated a delinquent twice for weapons offenses. One of those involved him carrying a gun in August 2019. In the other, he accidentally shot himself in October 2019.
In 2020, he was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon for displaying a gun on a social media posting, Hinman said.
She argued that his most recent arrest for allegedly shooting into the car was premeditated.
“He knew who he was shooting at,” she said, adding that he had failed to take advantage of multiple services offered to him through the juvenile justice system, both prior to and after his convictions.
Webber agreed and continued Smith’s case to Friday for arraignment on the adult charges.