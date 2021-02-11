URBANA - A 17-year-old from Champaign has been charged with three gun-related crimes that he allegedly committed in December and January.
Robert E. Turner III, who listed an address in the 900 block of Devonshire Drive, was arraigned Thursday by Judge Roger Webber, who had agreed in a hearing Wednesday that two of Turner’s cases should be transferred to adult court because of their seriousness.
He was automatically charged as an adult in the third because it involved a shooting and because he was over 16.
Turner is being held on a total of $625,000 bond in the three cases, two of which carry mandatory prison terms. He’s due back in court March 19.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said she charged Turner with armed robbery for the Dec. 9 holdup of a youth who was trying to sell Jordan athletic shoes. The youth had advertised them for sale on Snapchat and Turner, whom he knew, expressed interest in buying them.
When the youth arrived in a car with his mother and two other juveniles at the meeting spot at Bottenfield School on South Prospect Avenue in Champaign, Turner tried on the shoes then refused to take them off or pay for them.
He then allegedly pulled a gun from his coat that the youth and his mother described as having a longer magazine and left with the shoes, which he later posted for sale on Snapchat.
Rietz said she also charged Turner with aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting a Danville teen on Dec. 31 as the 18-year-old male came out of the Active Wear store, 1505 N. Prospect Ave., C.
Rietz said surveillance video obtained by Champaign police revealed that Turner left the business, took a gun from his waistband and got in a van. When the victim came out later with friends, the van backed up toward him.
The group scattered and the victim was seen holding his arm. Rietz said he went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand and was uncooperative with police.
Police identified the van through license plates, which led them to the occupants, including Turner. Officers learned that Turner had reportedly been in an earlier confrontation with the shooting victim and his friends from Danville at Market Place Mall.
In the third case, Turner is charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and possession of a gun without a firearm owner’s identification card.
Rietz said members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, looking for Turner for the Active Wear shooting, had information that he was at an Urbana apartment complex on Jan. 25.
Police found him there that day carrying a .40-caliber Glock handgun with an extended magazine loaded with 28 rounds.
Following Turner’s arrest that day, Rietz filed the gun possession charges as well as the armed robbery charge for the shoe rip-off in juvenile court. Webber ordered him held in the Juvenile Detention Center.
Rietz then filed a motion to prosecute him as an adult on those two cases and presented Webber with evidence on Wednesday to support the contention that he should be prosecuted more harshly.
Included in the information Webber heard is that Turner, at the time of his arrest, was on probation as a juvenile for robbery and aggravated unlawful use of weapons from a June 2019 cash.