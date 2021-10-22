URBANA — A Champaign County jury Friday convicted a Champaign man of the first-degree murder of his own friend.
After hearing testimony over almost four days, the jury took less than an hour to find that Calvin Wililams, 18, fired the shots that killed Gerryontae Brown, 16, in his home on Champaign's East Eureka Street on Nov. 12, 2020.
Williams testified in his own defense Friday morning that he believed Mr. Brown had a gun in his hand that evening and that his life was in imminent danger so he shot first.
On the stand about 50 minutes, Williams denied that he was holding a grudge against his friend over money he believed Mr. Brown had taken from him in August. The state had built its case on that premise and supported it with ample physical evidence and multiple witnesses who said they saw Williams outside the home with a gun.
Williams admitted under cross-examination that since his arrest last November, he had done his own research on second-degree murder, a less serious crime in which a defendant who has killed someone can claim he was justified in his actions, even though his belief that he was justified was unreasonable.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set sentencing for Dec. 8. Williams faces 45 years to life behind bars.
