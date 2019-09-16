URBANA — A 15-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital for injuries after a shooting Monday night on the city's southeast side.
Urbana police say the victim is expected to survive.
Police were called to the 1800 block of South Cottage Grove at 6:27 p.m. to respond to a report of shots fired.
When officers arrived, they learned that one person was wounded.
Lt. Rich Surles said the victim had been standing in front of an apartment building when a man wearing dark clothing shot at the teen from the street. The victim suffered a wound to his arm.
Surles said investigators are still looking to talk to people who were at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 217-384-2320 or Crime Stoppers at 373-TIPS. Crime Stoppers can keep your identity secret, and tips may lead to a reward.