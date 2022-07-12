DANVILLE — A 14-year-old Danville boy is the latest victim of gun violence in East Central Illinois.
Danville Police Deputy Chief Josh Webb said officers were sent to the 100 block of East Davis Street about 11:30 p.m. Monday for shots fired.
They found a boy outside a residence with a gunshot wound. He was taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Webb said it appeared he was walking in the area, not his own neighborhood, when he was shot. No one was around when officers arrived.
“Nobody knew there was a victim out there,” he said, adding that whoever called police had only reported hearing gunfire.
Webb said police have talked to the victim’s family.
His name has not been made public and police have offered no suspect information.
The youth’s death is the fifth homicide of 2022 in Danville, Webb said.
Police ask that anyone with information call Danville Police at 217-431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.