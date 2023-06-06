RANTOUL — A Rantoul teenager who was shot in the back while riding in a car Monday evening was in stable condition at Carle Foundation Hospital, according to the Champaign County sheriff’s office.
The victim, a 16-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back and came to the Rantoul police department for help.
Rantoul police and the sheriff’s office responded to a report of a shooting at 8:23 p.m. Monday. The shooting was later discovered to have taken place in the area of 2900 N, County Road 1800 E, Rantoul, according to the sheriff’s office.
According to preliminary investigation, several rounds were shot at the victim vehicle from another vehicle that had been following it. Deputies located shell casings and vehicle parts from the vehicle victim at the location of the shooting, the sheriff’s office said.
Sheriff's Lt. Curt Apperson said it appears the vehicle that was shot at was targeted and that this wasn't a random shooing.
No arrests have been made yet, and the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s orifice investigations division at 217-384-1213 or Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. A tip can also be online at 373tips.com or by using the sheriff’s office’s mobile app.