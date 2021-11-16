URBANA — A student who displayed what others thought was a gun at Centennial High School two months ago faces up to 18 months in prison when he is sentenced early next year.
Pereze Collier, 18, who listed an address in the 1500 block of Winston Drive, Champaign, was released on his own recognizance from the county jail Monday after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct for threatening the school building at 913 Crescent Drive, C..
Judge Randy Rosenbaum set Collier’s sentencing for Jan. 11.
Over the objection of Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan, the judge allowed Collier to be released from jail while he awaits sentencing.
The Class 4 felony to which Collier pleaded guilty alleged that on Sept. 8, while the Centennial student was in the school secretary’s office, he challenged another student to a fight and displayed “a handgun or what appeared to be a handgun by pulling it out of a backpack.”
However, Sullivan said Collier told police that what he had was mace and not a gun.
The prosecutor said Collier fled from the school office that day and was charged six days later with the offense and arrested on Sept. 16.
Police never recovered a gun or mace from Collier.
Although Collier could get up to three years in prison, Sullivan agreed to seek no more than 18 months for the teen. Probation is also an option.