URBANA — A teen who had obtained his stepfather’s gun and was showing it to other kids in his neighborhood has been sentenced to two years of probation.
Judge Anna Benjamin also ordered the 16-year-old Mahomet boy to perform 30 hours of public service and sentenced him to a month in juvenile prison but agreed to hold the time over his head to motivate him to do well on probation.
The teen pleaded guilty Wednesday to unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with his arrest on Nov. 22.
At the time of his initial detention, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the teen was brandishing the loaded handgun outdoors at other youngsters at the Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park in Mahomet.
His younger friend, aware that the teen is autistic and the subject of bullying, got the gun away from the teen and made it safe.
The teen was given credit on his sentence for nine days already served so would only have to serve another 21 days if he has problems on probation. He had no prior adjudications.
Benjamin plans to review his case Jan. 6.