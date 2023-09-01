URBANA — A 15-year-old who admitted he possessed the same gun used in the killing of another teen in Urbana earlier this year faces sentencing in October.
The Urbana teen pleaded guilty Friday before Judge Anna Benjamin to unlawful possession of a Glock handgun, admitting that he had the gun both before and after Montrell Emery was fatally shot on March 15.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz told Benjamin that police were called to Prairie Green apartments about 1 a.m. on that day and found Mr. Emery, 16, shot in the back of the head in a common area of the building.
Police found two spent casings near his body and a pants pocket was pulled out as if someone had removed something from it.
Surveillance video led Urbana police to a vehicle that had brought Mr. Emery and three other male friends to the apartments in east Urbana that Wednesday.
Shortly after the shooting, the three others got back in the car and it drove away. Police later found the car and interviewed the driver and the passenger. Both reported they had dropped Mr. Emery and three other males off at Prairie Green.
The passenger also showed police cellphone pictures that had been posted to social media showing two of those young men, including the one who pleaded guilty Friday, holding a Glock handgun with an extended magazine.
When the other in the photos was located and arrested, police searched his home and found a gold-handled handgun that apparently belonged to Mr. Emery.
Rietz said that youth’s cellphone contained information suggesting that he intended to rob Mr. Emery of his unique gun. Also on his phone were pictures and video taken before and after the shooting that showed him and his friend with the Glock and a handgun with a gold handle.
Rietz said she had no evidence at this time to support any other charge than possession of the Glock against the 15-year-old who pleaded guilty to possessing that gun.
He faces penalties ranging from probation to one to three years in prison when Benjamin sentences him on Oct. 3.
Meantime, the other 15-year-old charged with Mr. Emery’s murder faces a hearing on Sept. 21 in which Rietz will present evidence to try to persuade Benjamin to transfer his case to adult court for prosecution.
Both youths remain in the Juvenile Detention Center.