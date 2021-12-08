URBANA — A Champaign teen who agreed that his latest criminal offense should be prosecuted in adult court has been sentenced to two years in prison for having a gun.
However, Jeremiah Profit, 16, who listed an address in the 700 block of Tawney Court, was given credit for 189 days he’s already served in the Juvenile Detention Center, so it’s unlikely the multiple-convicted youth will be expected to serve any more time behind bars after pleading guilty Wednesday to unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under 21 with a prior conviction.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Profit was first charged as a juvenile for possessing a loaded 9 mm handgun on July 13 in Urbana.
Police investigating shots fired stopped a vehicle on Smith Road in which Profit was a back-seat passenger. He had the loaded gun under his shirt.
With a prior adjudication for possession of a stolen motor vehicle from 2020, Profit was not legally able to possess a gun.
While that charge was pending, Rietz filed a supplemental petition against Profit for aggravated battery, alleging that on Oct. 31, he shoved a female juvenile detention officer to the floor as she tried to intervene in a fight between Profit and another detainee.
The aggravated battery charge that was part of the juvenile case was dismissed in return for his agreement to be prosecuted as an adult and his subsequent guilty plea to the weapons charge.
Judge Anna Benjamin accepted his negotiated guilty plea after hearing that Profit had other juvenile convictions dating to 2018 for misdemeanor theft, battery, aggravated battery and residential arson.
Rietz told the judge he was on aftercare from the Department of Juvenile Justice for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle conviction at the time he was arrested in July.
Rietz explained that the transfer of a juvenile case to adult court usually happens when previous efforts to deal with a youth in the juvenile justice system have been exhausted or an offense is so serious that the public safety is in jeopardy.