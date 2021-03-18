URBANA - A Champaign teenager who admitted his involvement in a Rantoul shooting a year ago was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison.
Quentin Hymon, 18, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an April 10, 2020, shooting of a man in the 1000 block of Falcon Drive, Rantoul.
Assistant State’s Attorney Christopher McCallum said the 18-year-old victim who had been shot in the back during a disagreement with two other men, did not want to cooperate in the prosecution of Hymon.
In exchange for his Hymon’s plea, other more serious charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted murder were dismissed.
McCallum said Hymon’s only prior conviction was a juvenile adjudication for retail theft.
He was given credit on his sentence for 311 days already served in the county jail.