URBANA — A 16-year-old Champaign boy who admitted he took part in looting at a Champaign store in late May has been sentenced to juvenile prison.
Judge Roger Webber imposed seven years on the teen at a hearing last week. However, in the juvenile system he cannot be locked up beyond his 21st birthday,
The teen pleaded guilty in early September to a single count of burglary, admitting that on May 31, he went in Citi Trends, 2013 N. Prospect Ave., C, intending to steal.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the teen was identified as the person who arrived carrying bolt cutters, which he used to smash two doors. The teen made a point of letting Webber know at his guilty plea that he didn’t steal clothing. But Webber told the boy his actions were worse than simple theft.
“That you broke open the windows makes you more responsible, not less. It makes you a ringleader,” the judge said.
To aggravate the teen’s sentence, Rietz also put on evidence that police recognized him on a video posted to social media in June as one of several youths brandishing handguns.
She also presented Webber with evidence from a juvenile probation officer that on the night before the teen was sentenced, he had violated the court’s order that he be confined to his home and was “all over town.”
The teen had a prior juvenile adjudication for mob action and several police contacts, Rietz said.