DANVILLE — Police are investigating a shooting in Danville where one car pulled up beside another and opened fire.
Danville Deputy Police Chief Josh Webb said a 16-year-old was shot in the hand about 10:35 p.m. Thursday as he sat in a car that was driven by his friend’s mother.
The driver said she was near Williams and Beard streets with her son and his friends when a dark-colored Chevy Impala pulled up next to her and someone started shooting, hitting her son’s friend and her car.
He was treated at the OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center emergency room. No one else in the car was physically hurt.
The victims were unable to describe the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at 217- 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at 217-446-8477.