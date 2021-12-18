CHAMPAIGN - A teen-age girl became Champaign's latest shooting victim Friday night.
Champaign police said at 9:18 p.m., they were sent to the 1700 block of West Springfield Avenue where they found a 16-year-old girl with gunshot wounds to her thigh and foot.
She was in stable condition Saturday at a local hospital.
Police learned that she was walking through the parking lot of the strip mall at the northeast corner of Springfield and Mattis avenues when she was shot. Witnesses saw two males - no descriptions given - running away after the gunshots were heard.
Police found 10 shell casings. They continue to investigate and urge any business or person with video surveillance to share it with the department by calling 217-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at 373tips.com or through the P3 Tips mobile app.
The city has dealt with a record number of shootings in 2021. As of Monday, there had been 250 confirmed shots fired cases.