CHAMPAIGN — A 13-year-old boy is the latest victim of gun violence in the city.
Champaign police said the youth received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm about 8:45 p.m. Monday while playing outside in the 1200 block of Clock Street. He was listed in stable condition at a local hospital.
Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that he was with other children when a white sport utility vehicle sped off and other men in dark clothing were seen running in the area.
Police ask anyone with information or video footage that could help them identify the shooter or shooters to contact the police department at 21-351-4545 or Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477.
The city has endured more than 165 reports of shots fired in 2021. Ten people have died in fatal shootings.