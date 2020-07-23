URBANA — A Champaign teen charged as an adult for battering two Champaign County Juvenile Detention Center officers is headed to prison for four years.
Zaire Herman, 17, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Hedge Road, will begin his prison sentence in the Department of Juvenile Justice and be transferred to an adult penitentiary when he turns 18.
He pleaded guilty last week before Judge Tom Difanis to two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer, admitting that on April 7, he bit one female officer and kicked a second who was pregnant.
He was given credit on his sentence for 85 days served.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz agreed to dismiss another burglary charge she filed in juvenile court alleging he broke into a car in Savoy in March. Rietz said Herman had a prior adjudication for car theft from Boone County.