Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.