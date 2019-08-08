URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted breaking into cars in May in that city has been sentenced to five years in juvenile prison.
Judge Tom Difanis on Thursday said the 16-year-old’s use of latex gloves and the amount of items he had amassed showed a “level of sophistication” that went beyond a mere crime of opportunity by stealing change from unlocked cars.
States’s Attorney Julia Rietz said on May 24, a resident of an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Palmer Drive in west Champaign was letting his dog out about 4:40 a.m. when he saw two young men wearing latex gloves checking out car doors then getting into his neighbor’s car.
They then got in another car and left, but the man got a description, which he relayed to police.
Champaign police followed the teens and saw them tossing the latex gloves out the windows, Rietz said.
In the car, police found cannabis, Ecstasy, “thousands of dollars worth of camera equipment” and other small items taken from cars, including USB cords, an iPad, keys, cellphones and loose change, Rietz said.
Police found at least six cars in that lot that had been entered, she said, as well as another on Thornhill Drive in another subdivision north and east of the Palmer Drive complex.
Rietz recommended prison, saying the teen had plenty of previous opportunities at probation during which he could have received help for his substance abuse and anger management problems.
At the time of his arrest, he was on parole for one theft adjudication and on probation for another theft. He also had a prior burglary adjudication.
After the teen pleaded guilty in late June to burglary, Difanis released him from detention to see how he would behave while awaiting sentencing.
Rietz said the teen tested positive for cannabis a month later and failed to attend two appointments set up to help him.
Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom urged Difanis to give him another chance in the community, saying the youth had recently gotten a job at a fast-food restaurant and was learning “that it takes effort to get his own money,” and intended to start at Urbana Adult Education in a couple of weeks.
Bergstrom said it was clear his previous stint in prison had not helped and that he would benefit from services locally and the watchful eye of his probation officer.
Difanis agreed that prison did little to help juveniles but noted that when the teen was in school he was “disruptive, rarely attends and made straight F’s.”
“I don’t believe he’ll get counseling (in prison), but if he’s in, he’s not victimizing citizens,” Difanis said.
In an unrelated but similar-sounding case Wednesday, Difanis ordered that a 14-year-old Champaign boy be held in detention until an Aug. 15 hearing.
Rietz filed delinquency charges against that youth accusing him of vehicle burglaries that happened July 12 or 13 and Aug. 4 in Champaign.
Rietz said Champaign police had caught the youth and another boy after vehicle burglaries in mid-July on Waverly Drive. The youth cooperated with police, pointing out several vehicles he had burgled. Because of his cooperation, police gave him a station adjustment, intended to get him help and avoid criminal charges.
However, after the same youth was caught on video Aug. 4 allegedly breaking into a car in the 500 block of North Russell Street in Champaign — a fourth break-in for that victim — Rietz filed delinquency charges for that burglary and an earlier one on Waverly Drive in which a MacBook Pro, $1,000 cash and prescription painkillers were stolen.
Champaign police noticed a spike in vehicle burglaries in June and reminded the public to not leave valuables in them.