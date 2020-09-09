URBANA - An Urbana teen who was one of four young men in a vehicle, all of whom had loaded guns, has been sentenced to a year of probation.
“What baffles the court is why the respondent minor was one of those four people. Nothing in his record would indicate this was a normal situation for him,” Judge Tom Difanis said of the 17-year-old who he sentenced Wednesday.
The teen pleaded guilty in July to a single count of aggravated unlawful use of weapons for having a gun in a car on July 8.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy stopped the car on University Avenue in east Urbana for a traffic violation and found two teens, old enough to be prosecuted as adults, and two younger teens, each in possession of loaded handguns.
“It’s of great concern to the state why he chose to do this,” Rietz said, noting the youth was enrolled at Urbana High School, had no previous convictions, comes from a good family, and is apparently on track to go to college and play sports next year.
She said she wanted him to understand the seriousness of his crime but to also learn from it.
The teen’s attorney, Kevin Markes of Urbana, called his client’s action a “terrible lapse in judgment and almost an insult to the stability of his family and the support they’ve given him.”
Markes said the teen quickly took responsibility for his action, realizes he embarrassed his family and wants to get back on track.
Difanis said he was willing to give the young man that chance but reminded him that his crime was “incredibly serious and dangerous.”
He ordered the teen to have no contact with the other three in the car, to go to school, follow all the rules of his household and perform 50 hours of public service.