URBANA — A 17-year-old gang member who admitted he shot a woman as part of an ongoing gang feud faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced next month.
Damion Carter, who lived in the 1400 block of Beslin Street, pleaded guilty Thursday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to aggravated battery with a firearm for shooting a 19-year-old woman in the leg at Douglass Park in Champaign on July 15, 2020.
Rosenbaum set sentencing for June 30.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Carter, who was on probation as a juvenile for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at the time, is being prosecuted as an adult for the shooting.
Rietz said about 2:15 p.m. that Wednesday the woman was riding a bicycle with her sister in the park when she saw Carter, who she knew was a member of the “Get Back Gang.”
As she rode, Carter reportedly made a comment to her that riding a bicycle was how Tearius Pettis got shot. The 15-year-old boy was gunned down in April 2020 as he rode a bicycle on South Philo Road in Urbana.
Urbana police believe his killing stemmed from the belief by the alleged shooter, Troy Carter, 17, of Urbana, that Tearius may have been involved in a 2018 shooting that left another Urbana teen who had been on a bicycle paralyzed from the waist down. Troy Carter is scheduled to be tried in late July for murder.
Rietz said the woman, a cousin to Tearius, confronted Damion Carter about his comment and that he responded by pulling out a gun and shooting her in the leg.
Police were summoned and the woman told them Carter shot her. Officers spotted him walking north through back yards in the 1100 block of North Fifth Street. When he saw police, he ran, and was caught in the 500 block of East Beardsley Avenue.
In his path of flight, police found a .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun that was identified by an independent witness as the gun used to shoot the woman.
Although he could be sentenced to as many as 30 years in prison, Rietz agreed with Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham that she would seek no more than 10 years in prison for Carter.
Carter has been in custody since his arrest July 15 and Ham asked that he be released to his mother while he awaits sentencing, so that he could give the judge a chance to show he could do better.
Rietz objected, noting that the prison term is mandatory. She then recounted for Rosenbaum some of the details of Carter’s prior gun case and his gang affiliation.
“This is a young man with gang ties who shot a girl in the leg because of an ongoing feud in a murder case that’s pending, then fled from police,” Rietz said, noting that another judge had set bond for Carter at $250,000. “This is an adult case and adult charges.”
Rosenbaum said that while he had “not lost all rehabilitative hope” for Carter, he agreed that Carter should remain locked up. He’s being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.