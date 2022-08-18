URBANA — A Champaign teen who admitted he had a loaded gun in a car has been sentenced to three years in juvenile prison.
The 16-year-old pleaded guilty in June to unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 and was sentenced last week by Judge Anna Benjamin.
The charge stemmed from his arrest June 15. Champaign police stopped the car for a registration violation on Fourth Street but all three males got out and ran.
The teen was apparently a front-seat passenger who police chased and tackled. He declined to speak to them.
Police caught the other two males who had run and a subsequent search of the car turned up three loaded handguns. None of the young men had firearm owner’s identification cards or concealed carry licenses, the police report said.
Charges of unlawful use of weapons filed against Elijah Smith, 21, of Champaign, and Veaon Hunt, 20, of Urbana, are unresolved.