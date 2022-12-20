URBANA — A Champaign teen who walked into Carle Foundation Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand Monday night is in the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of possessing a stolen gun.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the 16-year-old’s mother called police about 7 p.m. Monday to report that her son told her he’d been shot.
Police went to the location where he told her it happened but found no evidence of a shooting.
At the hospital about an hour later, police found an injury to his hand that appeared to be self-inflicted.
The teen denied having any weapons with him, but when the officer moved the teen’s backpack out of the way of medical staff, the officer heard a metallic sounding clunk and found a fanny pack containing a box of ammunition and a loaded magazine.
A further search of the backpack turned up a loaded 9 mm handgun. The teen told police he was carrying it for protection and refused to say how he was shot.
Police learned that the gun had been stolen Dec. 15 from a vehicle in an underground parking garage at 202 E. Green St., C. The owner discovered his gun and ammunition missing two days later.
Police obtained video surveillance from about 4:30 a.m. Thursday from the parking garage showing a young man wearing the same jacket and black shoes as the teen who was wounded trying to open vehicle doors. A second person reported items missing from her car.
Judge Anna Benjamin ordered the teen be held in detention on the weapons charge until his next court hearing Dec. 27.
Rietz said the youth’s mother was unaware of his whereabouts until he called her to say he’d been shot. She was unable to attend his detention hearing because she had to work.